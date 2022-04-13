Tony Dungy Defends Appearance With DeSantis by Quoting Obama

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that allocates $70 million in state funds for resources that benefit families and children, including programs promoting fatherhood.

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy, the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl, who runs a nonprofit called All Pro Dad, was at the ceremony.

“It is just so important,” Dungy said about the new law. “It’s going to allow groups like ours, people like you, to do great things for our fathers here in Florida.”

“I really appreciate the job he’s done,” DeSantis said, praising Dungy’s efforts. “He can do a lot of other things but he’s got a passion for this. When you’re somebody who is doing the Lord’s work, you got to support that.”

But the radical left, being the radical left, was triggered by Dungy’s appearance with DeSantis.

The disgraced former ESPN anchor, Keith Olbermann, called Dungy a “fraud” and a “fascist political prop” and seemingly called for Dungy to be canceled. He also said that Dungy is a “bad role model” and “hateful to LGBTQ and a bad teammate.”

Dungy, however, defended his support for the bill that will promote fatherhood. “2 days ago I spoke on behalf of a Florida bill that supports dads & families and it offended some people,” he said on Twitter. “14 yrs ago Pres Obama said the same things almost verbatim. I’m assuming people were outraged at him too. I am serving the Lord so I’ll keep supporting dads and families.”

Here’s what Obama said back in 2008 while running for President:

But if we are honest with ourselves, we’ll admit that what too many fathers also are is missing — missing from too many lives and too many homes. They have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men. And the foundations of our families are weaker because of it. You and I know how true this is in the African-American community. We know that more than half of all black children live in single-parent households, a number that has doubled — doubled — since we were children. We know the statistics — that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools and 20 times more likely to end up in prison. They are more likely to have behavioral problems, or run away from home or become teenage parents themselves. And the foundations of our community are weaker because of it.

It’s a sad reflection of how grossly partisan the left has become. Can they ever support a cause regardless of who’s involved? Democrats once supported a border wall before Trump called for it. Democrats scoffed at Trump’s prison reform initiatives and infamously refused to clap when Trump touted record low black unemployment during his 2018 State of the Union address.