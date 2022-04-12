DeSantis Signs Initiative Promoting Families and Fatherhood in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just keeps winning — and families in his state are the beneficiaries of all these victories.

On Monday, DeSantis signed another bill into law that will strengthen families in the Sunshine State. The initiative sets aside $70 million in state funds to provide resources that benefit families and children in Florida, including programs that promote fatherhood and help young fathers.

Alongside two of his kids @GovRonDeSantis signs a bill that will provide $70m to support fatherhood in Florida. pic.twitter.com/pzHa6774oD — Josh Cascio Fox13 (@joshcascio) April 11, 2022

Fox 13 reports that “HB-7065 was signed at One Buc Place in Tampa on Monday morning by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said one of the ‘worst social trends is the decline of fatherhood.'”

“This isn’t going to solve everything, but it’s going to help,” he said at the signing ceremony. “You’re not a man by leaving your kids out to dry. You need to be there.”

In addition to funds for fostering and adoption, the law creates a “Responsible Fatherhood Initiative” which helps provide resources to help men become better dads.

“The fatherhood initiative also would include a print, television and social media campaign that ‘may include appearances by and involvement from public figures and influencers.'” reports Fox 13.

The initiative will give grants to nonprofits like former NFL coach Tony Dungy’s All Pro Dad. Dungy appeared at the signing ceremony.

The All Pro Dad website states that “We are a group of people passionately committed to bringing intentional focus to fathers around the world. Our message will inspire you to embrace who you are, give you tenderness of heart, and boldness of character as a dad and husband.”

“It is just so important,” Dungy said about the new law. “It’s going to allow groups like ours, people like you, to do great things for our fathers here in Florida.”

“I really appreciate the job he’s done,” DeSantis spoke, praising Dungy’s efforts. “He can do a lot of other things but he’s got a passion for this. When you’re somebody who is doing the Lord’s work, you got to support that.”

DeSantis tweeted an infographic that demonstrated how important fathers are to healthy kids and families.

In Florida, we are working hard to promote and support fatherhood. Children that grow up without a father in the home are more likely to drop out of school and get in trouble with the law. pic.twitter.com/eVGLMfP9If — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 11, 2022

The services available to fathers under the grant include “finding employment, managing child support obligations, transitioning from a period of incarceration, accessing health care, understanding child development and enhancing parenting skills.”

We don’t know for sure whether DeSantis is going to run for president in 2024, but we can be sure of this: he’s building a heck of a resume for higher office.