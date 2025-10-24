A Forgotten but Historic Ride: Tench Tilghman Tells Americans Britain Is Defeated

On Oct. 24, 1781, Tench Tilghman galloped into Philadelphia — then our capital — to tell the Continental Congress his history-shaking news: the Americans and their French allies had defeated the British at Yorktown and the Revolutionaries would surely have their own free and independent nation.

Back on Oct. 19, arrogant British commander Lord Cornwallis was so humiliated and full of despair that he refused to surrender in person, sending a deputy instead. The British troops marched out to the tune of "The World's Turned Upside Down." The upstart colonials had taken on the most powerful empire in the world and won. American commander-in-chief George Washington wanted to dispatch to Congress as quickly as possible the news of the victory that would convince the British to make peace terms within the next two years. Tench Tilghman, a loyal aide-de-camp, undertook the long and arduous journey, and on Oct. 24, while it was still dark, Tilghman was raising a racket at the house of the Congress's president, on fire with enthusiasm to share his news, “Cornwallis is taken!”

Tilghman had quite a few obstacles to contend with, both the expected difficulties of 18th century travel and some unexpected ones, according to historical authoress Tara Ross. Tilghman tried to take a boat, but after the captain made a navigational error they spent hours waiting for the rising tide to wash them off a sandbar. Chafing at the delay, Tilghman arrived in Annapolis on Oct. 22 to the unwelcome news that he was, unbeknownst to him, in a race against the French for delivering the victory news to Congress.

Disappointed, as he later wrote Washington, at the greater speed of the Comte de Grasse’s missive, Tilghman was yet “more anxious to reach” Philadelphia “as I knew both Congress and the public would be uneasy at not receiving dispatches from you. I was not wrong in my conjecture.” After taking a packet to Rock Hall, he began the last part of his journey to Philadelphia on horseback, taking the opportunity to spread the news of the Yorktown victory all along the way.

In Chestertown, based on The Maryland Journal's report, his news electrified the citizenry. They fired cannons, started bonfires, and set off “illuminations” (i.e., gun salutes and fireworks). But while the joyous Chestertown citizens gathered at a ball and drank 13 toasts for the 13 victorious colonies, Tilghman thankfully snatched a few hours of sleep at his father’s house. But by daybreak he was pounding along the road again, changing horses when he could to maintain the exhausting pace.

In the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 24, Tilghman charged up to the door of Thomas McKean, Continental Congress president. Tilghman’s frantic banging and noisy efforts to wake McKean drew watchmen to his side. They thought Tilghman was a rowdy drunk—until they heard the worn-out messenger’s news. Then those watchmen hurried through Philadelphia, awakening the citizens with the glad tidings of the monumental American victory. “Cornwallis is taken! Cornwallis is taken!” resounded through the city.

The next morning, Tilghman had an official meeting with a congressional committee. He wrote Washington that Congress was “perfectly satisfied with the propriety and expediency of every step which was taken.” Unfortunately for Tilghman, his taxing, days-long ride forced him to take to his bed with a fever. He was already eager to get on the road again as soon as he could bear the journey, however, as his letter to Washington made clear. “I shall without delay join you,” he promised his beloved commander-in-chief. “I am too much attached by duty and affection to remain a moment behind, when I think my presence can render any service or assistance to your Excellency.”

While Tench Tilghman might not have a famous poem in his honor as Paul Revere did for his earlier midnight ride, Tilghman's journey was nevertheless historic and deserves our admiration. With such determined, brave, and tireless patriots, it is no wonder that the American Revolution crushed British pride and gave birth to a new nation.

