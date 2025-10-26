Why Are the Mental Bellyflops Denying Antifa's Existence Again? This Might Be Why...

Kevin Downey Jr. | 4:50 PM on October 26, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

One of the lowest points in recent American history had to be when then-president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, denied the existence of Antifa.

Let me re-word that: not too long ago, the president of the United States and his number one law enforcement agent publicly denied the existence of a group of violent commie anarchist yobbos who exist to tear down the country.

FACT-O-RAMA! Antifa was created by the German Communist Party in 1932.

Why would Biden and Wray do such a thing? Because the Democratic Party is in cahoots with Antifa and shares their goals of toppling the U.S. government.

I can only assume that the Antifa sally-lads in Dallas never got the memo that Antifa isn't real.

Nor did any of these charming fellow travelers.

Here are a ton of videos of Antifa attacking patriots and getting pummeled in the process. Notice the videos have titles such as "Brawl breaks out between Antifa and Trump supporters." That's code for, "Antifa attacking peaceful Trumpers." SPOLIER ALERT: Antifa can't fight. At all.

Sometimes, Antifa members tell us themselves that they are, in fact, Antifa.

The communists controlling the Democratic Party took a break from denying Antifa's existence until recently, when Jimmy Kimmel, who is now little more than a Pravda propaganda mouthpiece, decided to go full Bud Light and further damage his already hobbling brand:

Watch CNN's Erin Burnett beclown herself by protecting Antifa, and glomming on to the hack talking point that Antifa doesn't have a national leader or hierarchy and, thus, how real can they be?

FACT-O-RAMA! I am one of millions of Detroit Red Wings fans. We do not have a leader or a hierarchy. But I DO have three generations of family Red Wings jerseys, a puck signed by Gordie Howe, a hat I bought at Joe Louis Arena when Brett Hull got his 700th goal, a Red Wings Zippo, Red Wings boxers, pajamas, and 14 other caps. I AM A RED WINGS FAN.

If you need more proof that Antifa is real, here is a convenient map of fascist Antifa skank groups located throughout Western civilization.

REAL FASCISM-O-RAMA! Facebook threw President Trump off its site several years ago, but allows Antifa, a domestic terror group, to keep various profiles up.

So why the sudden return to denying the existence of a group of violent, semi-trained, communist agitators? There are several possibilities.

I believe we are in a global fight against Islamo-communists who are trying to subjugate/eradicate Western civilization. In order for that to succeed, there must be, according to Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov, a terrifying level of violence that is expected to last about six weeks. 

Unlike Western Europeans, We the People aren't simply going to roll over and watch Muslims kill our citizens, rape our women and kids with impunity, and replace us. This might get ugly. But where to begin? That is where Antifa comes in.

Theory # 1: Though Antifa fights like a bunch of gender-confused sitzpinklers, they are happy to be the frontline of violence, but only in cities where the local police, judges, and prosecutors are on their side.

I suspect we will see some serious escaltion in violence from Antifa, the Democrats' brownshirts, over the next few years. Though Democrats want Antifa to succeed, they don't want to appear to be involved in the violence, and thus they are pretending Antifa isn't real.

Theory #2: When President Trump declared Antifa a domestic terror group, he created a situation where any relationship with the anarchists could mean fines and/or imprisonment. Those politicians, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), police departments, and judges, etc., providing money or cover for the group may find themselves in front of a not-so-friendly federal judge.

Maybe that is why the Portland cops suddenly stopped defending and abating Antifa's crimes.

The Democrats should be scared. Trump has just over three years left, and he isn't messing around. Just ask those narco-terrorists in the Venezuelan drug boats.

Also, history is not kind to those who buddy up to tyrants. Remember what happened to those who collaborated with despots during WWII:

And if you think that can't happen today, listen to Democratic Party strategist James Carville tell you about his "fantasy":

If you want to hear more about this Islamo-commie nonsense, listen to my obnoxiously pro-America, hilariously anti-pinko radio program, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, worldwide, every Mon-Fri, 9-11 am EST at LINewsradio.com.

And you may want to listen to Yuri Bezmenov. He gave us the communist playbook in 1984. We should pay more attention to him. A lot more.

What better way to close out this article than to pay homage to this anonymous patriot who clobbered members of Antifa without losing his cigarette?

Fight on, hero! Your next carton is on me!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

