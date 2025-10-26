Why Are the Mental Bellyflops Denying Antifa's Existence Again? This Might Be Why...

One of the lowest points in recent American history had to be when then-president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, denied the existence of Antifa.

Advertisement

Let me re-word that: not too long ago, the president of the United States and his number one law enforcement agent publicly denied the existence of a group of violent commie anarchist yobbos who exist to tear down the country.

FACT-O-RAMA! Antifa was created by the German Communist Party in 1932.

Why would Biden and Wray do such a thing? Because the Democratic Party is in cahoots with Antifa and shares their goals of toppling the U.S. government.

Flashback to the 2020 debates:



Trump warned that Antifa was a radical Left-wing militant group, and Joe Biden claimed Antifa was not a real organization, it was just “an idea”.



The Dems knowingly tried to cover up their brown shirts.



The Dems and Antifa are the same entity. pic.twitter.com/YRKhCQXUkb — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) September 18, 2025

I can only assume that the Antifa sally-lads in Dallas never got the memo that Antifa isn't real.

Nor did any of these charming fellow travelers.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Here are a ton of videos of Antifa attacking patriots and getting pummeled in the process. Notice the videos have titles such as "Brawl breaks out between Antifa and Trump supporters." That's code for, "Antifa attacking peaceful Trumpers." SPOLIER ALERT: Antifa can't fight. At all.

Sometimes, Antifa members tell us themselves that they are, in fact, Antifa.

Advertisement

🚨Never-Trumper George Conway spotted wearing an "I am Antifa" shirt at DMV "No Kings" protest. pic.twitter.com/0PFYZxD9nd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2025

The communists controlling the Democratic Party took a break from denying Antifa's existence until recently, when Jimmy Kimmel, who is now little more than a Pravda propaganda mouthpiece, decided to go full Bud Light and further damage his already hobbling brand:

Jimmy Kimmel lies to cover for Antifa:



“There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa."



That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. Legacy media continues to function as Antifa’s propaganda apparatus. pic.twitter.com/zhyrFDCaEg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Watch CNN's Erin Burnett beclown herself by protecting Antifa, and glomming on to the hack talking point that Antifa doesn't have a national leader or hierarchy and, thus, how real can they be?

CNN dipshit Erin Burnett says Antifa isn't as bad as the "far right wing" Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who've had national leaders.



"Antifa violence is rare and limited" 🤡



They really think you're stupid. They've learned nothing. pic.twitter.com/NFNedemsTx — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 9, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! I am one of millions of Detroit Red Wings fans. We do not have a leader or a hierarchy. But I DO have three generations of family Red Wings jerseys, a puck signed by Gordie Howe, a hat I bought at Joe Louis Arena when Brett Hull got his 700th goal, a Red Wings Zippo, Red Wings boxers, pajamas, and 14 other caps. I AM A RED WINGS FAN.

Advertisement

If you need more proof that Antifa is real, here is a convenient map of fascist Antifa skank groups located throughout Western civilization.

REAL FASCISM-O-RAMA! Facebook threw President Trump off its site several years ago, but allows Antifa, a domestic terror group, to keep various profiles up.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

So why the sudden return to denying the existence of a group of violent, semi-trained, communist agitators? There are several possibilities.

I believe we are in a global fight against Islamo-communists who are trying to subjugate/eradicate Western civilization. In order for that to succeed, there must be, according to Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov, a terrifying level of violence that is expected to last about six weeks.

Unlike Western Europeans, We the People aren't simply going to roll over and watch Muslims kill our citizens, rape our women and kids with impunity, and replace us. This might get ugly. But where to begin? That is where Antifa comes in.

Related: While They Breed, We Bleed: Islam's Plan for Global Domination

Related: Wake Up, America: Muslims Hate Us

Theory # 1: Though Antifa fights like a bunch of gender-confused sitzpinklers, they are happy to be the frontline of violence, but only in cities where the local police, judges, and prosecutors are on their side.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I suspect we will see some serious escaltion in violence from Antifa, the Democrats' brownshirts, over the next few years. Though Democrats want Antifa to succeed, they don't want to appear to be involved in the violence, and thus they are pretending Antifa isn't real.

Theory #2: When President Trump declared Antifa a domestic terror group, he created a situation where any relationship with the anarchists could mean fines and/or imprisonment. Those politicians, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), police departments, and judges, etc., providing money or cover for the group may find themselves in front of a not-so-friendly federal judge.

Maybe that is why the Portland cops suddenly stopped defending and abating Antifa's crimes.

Related: Portland Police Finally Dismantle Antifa Encampment

The Democrats should be scared. Trump has just over three years left, and he isn't messing around. Just ask those narco-terrorists in the Venezuelan drug boats.

Also, history is not kind to those who buddy up to tyrants. Remember what happened to those who collaborated with despots during WWII:

Heads of women collaborators are shaved in France, 1944 pic.twitter.com/Ct9YksEiQr — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 7, 2023

And if you think that can't happen today, listen to Democratic Party strategist James Carville tell you about his "fantasy":

Advertisement

James Carville says any Trump "collaborators" should be shaved, paraded through Pennsylvania Avenue, and spat on by the public



How do you share a country with this? pic.twitter.com/rebjwY6mhg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 24, 2025

If you want to hear more about this Islamo-commie nonsense, listen to my obnoxiously pro-America, hilariously anti-pinko radio program, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, worldwide, every Mon-Fri, 9-11 am EST at LINewsradio.com.

And you may want to listen to Yuri Bezmenov. He gave us the communist playbook in 1984. We should pay more attention to him. A lot more.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

What better way to close out this article than to pay homage to this anonymous patriot who clobbered members of Antifa without losing his cigarette?

Fight on, hero! Your next carton is on me!

Here's a throw back to Antifa getting rocked with a frying pan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UNULYJbJyo — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) July 23, 2025

Do you want to join the fight? Wonderful!

Become a PJ Media VIP warrior RIGHT NOW. And the Schumer Shutdown is a GREAT reason to throw a sale on a VIP membership!

Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown and the deep state skullduggery!

Most importantly, don't let the Lsamo-commies rape and murder their way through America! If it's happening to our European neighbors, it can happen to YOU.

Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click HERE!