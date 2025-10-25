A Baby Killer and More Illegal Aliens Arrested in Minneapolis

Meet the worst of the worst that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested in Tim Walz’s sanctuary city of Minneapolis.

Child sex abusers, murderers, and other violent and dangerous criminals have been roaming the streets of Minneapolis or living in American jails off our taxpayer dime for many years, thanks to Democrat policies. But no more, because the Trump administration empowered ICE to find, arrest and deport these evil invaders of our country, in spite of policies protecting them in Minnesota.

In an Oct. 24 press release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described the most despicable illegal alien and criminal of them all in Minneapolis, a baby murderer, fed and housed at our expense for two decades:

One such criminal, Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, has been incarcerated on the taxpayer’s dime since 2004 following a 32-year prison sentence for the intentional murder of his 3-month-old son. While incarcerated for this unimaginable crime, he was convicted for assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison. ICE lodged a detainer and received custody of him on October 20, 2025, to finally remove him from our citizen’s payroll and OUT of the United States once and for all.

I think it is important to note that Guerrero-Munoz murdered his own son, because Democrats sometimes talk about the children of arrested illegal alien criminals, and act as if no dangerous criminal ever had a wife and children — as if being a father automatically makes you an upstanding citizen. Of course, this is preposterous, and in this case, the criminal could not even refrain from fatally attacking his own child. Meanwhile, Democrats gravely endanger federal law enforcement by lying blatantly about their activities.

Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis mayor who mocked those offering prayers after the horrendous Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by a radical transgender this year, is just as horrible when it comes to preventing and punishing illegal alien crime. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called him out by name in her statement.

“Sanctuary politicians like Mayor Jacob Frey, who are refusing to work with ICE, are allowing criminals like Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz to live in our communities, unchecked. Under the leadership of President Trump, ICE is no longer allowing the guise of moral superiority and political correctness to supersede the safety and security of Americans,” Noem stated.

She clarified, “70 %+ of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, illegal aliens convicted of crimes in other countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists.”

So whenever you see or hear some idiot screaming about how ICE is supposedly breaking up families and rounding up pillars of the community, remember that they are defending the worst type of human scum that exists, the animalistic brutes who murder their own babies and sexually torture children over and over and over again.

