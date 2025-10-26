Katie Porter's Ex: Yes, She's Really This Awful

Far-left Democrat Katie Porter is apparently everything that's wrong with politics today. The ex-husband of California governor's candidate Katie Porter is explaining why in a dishy interview about her horrible temper and why he moved away from her to start his life over.

Those are the thoughts of a man who went through an "awful" divorce from the frumpy and angry politico who once poured a bowl of hot mashed potatoes on his head while screeching about how "f***ing stupid" he was.

Matthew Hoffman told the New York Post that his ex-wife is a "master manipulator" who treated their family the way we've seen her treat her staff—with F-word-filled scream-fests if they put a toe out of line or got in her Zoom meeting photo frame.

“Get out of my F—KING shot!”



Katie Porter’s staffers hate her so much that they’re now leaking clips of her outbursts to the press in light of her recent meltdown.



This crazed woman is the frontrunner to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of our largest state. pic.twitter.com/1sNCo6pyoX — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 8, 2025

Hoffman moved back to his hometown of Portland, Oregon, where he works for the Oregon Department of Employment. Outside his Portland home, Hoffman told the Post that "it's about time" the truth came out about how poorly Porter treats the people around her. "The amount of staff she goes through. The horrible things that she says … those aren’t fabrications," he said.

He said his ex-wife couldn't even get along with Nancy Pelosi when she was in Congress.

As we've seen through the years, the former congresswoman, Senate candidate, and now gubernatorial candidate is a demanding and snarling task mistress who treats those around her like slaves.

Porter was the one to file for divorce, followed by an emergency protective order and then a restraining order against Hoffman. Police also arrested Hoffman after a fight in which he broke a light switch in their home. Hoffman responded with a request for a restraining order of his own, claiming Porter would “routinely” call him a “f—ing idiot” and “f—ing incompetent” and shattered a glass coffee pot on their kitchen counter in March 2012 when she felt their house wasn’t clean enough. “She would not let me have a cell phone because she said, ‘You’re too f—ing dumb to operate it,’” Hoffman said of his hotheaded ex in the documents.

There's nothing wrong with being ambitious, but it becomes a sickness when you throw family, staff, and friends under the bus to achieve the next rung on the political ladder. Indeed, Hoffman says, "people are starting to see who his ex really is, and it’s people like her who make it 'hard to like politics' in recent times."

The two divorced in 2013. Hoffman says he speaks to their three children on FaceTime but doesn't get to visit them as often as he likes.

Porter is the one who taught her children that "the earth is on fire and we're all going to die soon," as she told climate and anti-Israel protester Greta Thungberg.

Her most recent contretemps was when she didn't like the way a CBS interview was going and threw a wing ding that was caught on camera.

I’m 16 years old, and I don’t want this to be the future of California.



Katie Porter snapping at an journalist for asking a simple question isn’t “leadership”, it’s simply entitlement.



If this is how someone running for governor handles a question, how will she handle a crisis? pic.twitter.com/QIgju3FZ0M — Hunter Freitas (@freitashunter_) October 9, 2025

Democrats who were scandalized when Donald Trump went after the media can't now pretend that Porter's behavior is tolerable. Just kidding. There are no rules for Democrats. That's why the unlikable Porter received the Emily's List endorsement for her gubernatorial run. They want her to be the first woman elected to the top post in California.

God help California.

How about "No Queens" protests. That's what California will get if they elect this snarling woman. But our PJ Media readers know this.

