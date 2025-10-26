Inside Out and Upside Down

The Constitution could not be clearer in its preamble, setting out what America’s designing principle of law is supposed to do: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, and promote the general welfare do ordain and establish this Constitution.” The Constitution is our social compact, our highest law, and the law whereby “the People” and their representatives create the common laws our governments, federal and state, are supposed to enforce, and that all citizens are bound to abide, to establish our common freedom. The political leaders of our nation are supposed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”

Article II Section 1 states: “The Executive Power shall be vested in a President,” whose duty will include that of Commander in Chief. According to the Clinton Library, “a person acting in (the) capacity of President finds themselves ultimately responsible for the safety and security of the United States and its Citizens.” Having that daunting power and knowing the office’s responsibilities, it had to be by a perverse design that the Biden administration left our border undefended… Worse, the Obama and Biden administrations facilitated the invasion, turning the Constitution inside out rather than protecting our own citizens. At least 12 million people were allowed over the southern border of whom 500,000 had criminal records in their own countries and 11,843 were convicted murderers. At least 300,000 unattended children were “lost” at our border.

Among the millions who were allowed to invade our nation were members of The New Generation Cartel, the Sinaloa Cartel, the LNFM cartel, the CJNG cartel, the TDA cartel, MS13 and Tren De Aragua. The Biden administration then flew many of the invaders throughout the country to infiltrate our major city centers. These organized, foreign crime organizations bonded with our native gangs, such as the Bloods, the Gangster Disciples and the Vice Lords.

Many state Constitutions read like Illinois: that government exists to “provide for the health, safety and welfare of the people…insure domestic tranquility (and) provide for the common defense.”

In answer to the invasion, the blue states of Illinois, California, New York, Washington, Oregon and others decided to defund their police departments, vilify police agencies, and more - they instituted no cash bail policies and began systematically to reduce charges so that attempted murder became assault with a deadly weapon, rape became assault, robbery and assault became simple assault, and persons stealing less than $1,000 were not charged at all. Consequently, crime rates exploded, while the statistics showed a reduction in crime.

These policies allowed the cartels and gangs freedom of operations in our cities specializing in drug trafficking, sex trafficking and organized robbery on an industrial scale.

During the Biden administration over 330,000 Americans died of overdoses by drugs brought over an undefended border. The number of cartels owned sex slaves now in our nation is unknown, they have no recourse to law enforcement - and this is not 1860, this is 2025… Yet today, it is the same Democrat Party defending slavery, just as in 1860. In 2023 alone, $100 billion of merchandise was systematically stolen from retailers in inner cities resulting in retailers abandoning their stores and boarding them up.

Rather than enforcing their state Constitutions, blue cities and states, their governors, mayors and AG’s, decided to turn the law upside down, to protect foreign cartels and gangs, while they ravage the health, safety and tranquility of their own citizens...

The Trump administration, acting under our Constitutions, Article IV, Section 4: “that The United States shall guarantee…and shall protect each (state) against invasion, and…against domestic violence,” has arrested over 120,000 criminal aliens, of whom, 3,200 were cartel leaders or gang members. Of those encountered by ICE agents, 1 out of every 4 aliens have criminal records. The federal agencies have seized over 70 tons of deadly narcotics, including 2.1 million fentanyl pills…enough to kill every citizen in this country.

In Memphis alone, since mid-September, there have been 1,300 arrests, 109 arrests of known cartel and gang members. Nine people were arrested for homicide, 52 for sex offenses, 247 illegal firearms were seized; and 72 of the missing 300,000 unattended children… were found.

Crime in Memphis has been cut in half in a month; Tennessee’s republican governor Bill Lee did not object to enforcement of federal and state law. let alone turn the law upside down.

Democrats' response?

Remember last July when rioters torched vehicles, hurled rocks, concrete, and fireworks at law enforcement officers? They slashed tires and set fires in the streets. In the middle of it all, an American flag burned, as a mob urinated on it and screamed: “Fuck Trump.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, CA, has decided creating sanctuaries and having riots in defense of alien criminals isn’t enough; he vowed to use Apple Apps to track ICE officers so they can be encountered violently doing their constitutional duty.

And JB Pritzker of Illinois, governor of the most crime ravaged city in America, Chicago, has compared the actions of Trump and Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem to “Nazi thugs," and has refused to allow the federal government to enforce the law and save Chicago...

Trump’s administration is offering blue cities the greatest freedom there is: freedom from death, from slavery and from fear, it is a crime against Constitutions to object.

