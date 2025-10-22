The Morning Briefing: On Today's Episode of 'Orange Jumpsuit Dreaming' — John Brennan

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The big difference between the previous administration's Department of Justice and the current DOJ is that this one is going after people who actually did something wrong. That isn't the story that the Democrats tell, of course, but their relationship with reality and truth is tenuous at best. They would have the public believe that President Trump has directed the DOJ to go after people just because he doesn't like them.

The reality, as we all know, is that a lot of people perverted the justice system and or ran afoul of the law during various witch hunts against Trump. The Dems may see them as saintly crusaders for no kings and democracy or something, but they're really just a bunch of people who let power utterly corrupt them. They convinced themselves that they were untouchable, all the while prattling on about nobody being above the law.

Well, they're being touched by the law now and not handling it well.

None of the most loathsome Never Trump conspirators are in orange jumpsuits yet, but just knowing that somebody somewhere might be held accountable for something is refreshing after going through so many years of the Beltway being practically consequence-free.

The latest name to be put in the potential consequence queue is one of the juiciest. This is from Kevin:

Former director of the CIA, John Brennan, arguably one of America's most ignoble deep state myrmidons, has been referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for what will hopefully lead to a sweet kiss of karma. The Federalist is exclusively reporting that House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi recommending a criminal investigation of John Brennan for allegedly lying to Congress in May 2023 about the debunked conspiracy theory that then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

In the rogues' gallery of people who tried to destroy Trump, it can be difficult to pick out who is the most execrable slimeball in the group. Personally, I think it's a tie between James Comey and John Brennan. They've spent most of the last nine years competing to see who can be the most pompous and smarmy. Naturally, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media love both of them.

If I had to cast a vote for the Number 1 spot on the Sleaze List, I'd likely give it to Brennan. He was probably a bully and/or an animal-torturer when he was a kid. And it's almost certain that he would have abused his power even if Donald Trump had never gone into politics. He's just got that air about him.

A lot of people think that Brennan is the Trump Derangement Syndrome perjurer who is most likely to have any eventual charges stick. I don't know if that's true, but it is easy to believe that Brennan's arrogance would allow him to feel that he could lie with impunity in any situation, even under oath during a Congressional hearing. There's also a very real possibility that he's been lying for so long that he believes his own garbage.

At some point, it would be nice to see the justice system mete out some actual justice to those who perverted it. The old saying says that the wheels of justice grind slowly. For the longest time, they weren't grinding at all, so it's a relief to see that the process is beginning.

Let's hope they eventually grind up all of John Brennan's credibility.

