WATCH: Bernie Sanders Just Got Schooled on Economics by Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart has always been a liberal favorite—a satirist, moral scold, and reliable defender of left-wing orthodoxy. But on a recent episode of The Daily Show, something remarkable happened: Stewart gave Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) an unexpected—and much-needed—lesson in basic economics.

Yes, Jon Stewart. The same Jon Stewart who has spent decades ridiculing conservatives for daring to question the economics of “free” government programs ended up explaining to Bernie why Democrats’ approach to social spending often backfires.

It started when Stewart challenged the left’s habit of throwing taxpayer money at problems rather than solving them. “This gets to the Democratic solutions,” Stewart said. “They have never been to directly provide—it’s always been a subsidy to a middleman.” He pointed out that “when the government promises endless funds to insurance companies or private universities without any cost controls,” the result is obvious: “Prices rise far beyond the rate of inflation.”

You think? Conservatives have been saying this for decades. Sure, cost controls aren’t the answer either—but for Stewart, this was progress for him to admit exactly why government takeovers of student loans and healthcare would inevitably make things worse. And then Stewart did something that really blew my mind. He went so far as to praise Donald Trump’s understanding of that basic economic truth, noting, “Trump seems to understand this.”

Stewart continued, “We’ve seen it in tuition, and we’ve seen it in pharmaceuticals, and we’ve seen it in healthcare.” Then, looking directly at Sanders, he dropped the real question: “Will Democrats recognize the poison pill that they’ve often placed into well-intentioned policy?”

Sanders, clearly caught off guard, did what he always does and started sputtering through his stump speech. “Right. Right. Right,” he said, nodding rapidly. “What they end up doing is coming up with very complicated proposals. You make $48,964—you will get this thing. You make a dollar more, you’re finished and blah, blah, blah, blah.” After that awkward stumble, Bernie retreated to his usual talking points. “Look,” he said, “we have gotta make it simple. In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, should healthcare be a human right? Yes, it should be. Should we have the best quality education in the world from childcare to graduate school? Yes, we should.”

Stewart, to his credit, didn’t seem willing to let Sanders off the hook so easily, but Sanders, clearly having no good answer for the point Stewart made, just rambled.

The American left has treated Bernie Sanders as its conscience, yet he didn't appear comfortable defending his own economic dogma. The self-proclaimed democratic socialist looked more like a confused college freshman realizing for the first time that “free” college isn’t actually free.

What made the exchange so fascinating wasn’t just Stewart’s rare moment of clarity—it was that he articulated the conservative critique of Democratic policy better than most Democrats dare to. Government subsidies distort markets. Artificial demand drives up prices. You don’t fix inflation by throwing more money into the system—you make it worse. That's why Democrats are so desperate to maintain Obamacare subsidies—they don't want people to see that Obamacare has driven up the cost of health insurance.

Stewart, whether he meant to or not, echoed the fundamental truth that President Trump and conservatives have been hammering home for years: government intervention almost always leads to inefficiency, waste, and higher costs.

Bernie’s answer, meanwhile, amounted to little more than slogans. Healthcare is a “human right.” Education should be “free.” But when pressed on how to make that work without bankrupting the system—or enriching the very middlemen he claims to despise—he had nothing. For once, it wasn’t a conservative dismantling a socialist fantasy on live television. It was Jon Stewart—an icon of the left—pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.

And judging by Bernie’s expression and stuttering, he didn’t appreciate the lesson.

