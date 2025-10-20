This Could Be the Worst News for Democrats About the Shutdown

Make no mistake about it, when the Democrats shutdown the government, they figured it would be an easy public relations victory for them. In all fairness, that’s usually how it goes, because they have the entire mainstream media pushing their talking points. But the latest numbers from CNN’s chief polling analyst, Harry Enten, tell a far different, and deeply unsettling, story for Democrats. Enten highlighted what most in the media are loath to admit: Americans simply aren’t blaming President Donald Trump the way they once did.

Advertisement

Harry Enten opened his analysis by stating, “Turns out shutdowns are different the second time around when it comes to Donald Trump.” He explained that in the 2018–2019 shutdown during Trump’s first term, the president’s approval took a clear hit. “The shutdown was eating into his popular support,” Enten said, noting that Trump’s rating had dropped three points just 20 days in. “It was very much on the decline.”

But this year’s story is entirely different. “This shutdown hasn’t eaten into Donald Trump’s support at all,” he said. “His net approval rating is actually up a point in terms of his popular support.” The takeaway, Enten concluded, is striking: “The first shutdown during Trump’s first term, 2018/2019, was hurting Donald Trump. This one is not hurting him at all.”

That point alone would send chills through Democratic operatives who have built much of their current messaging on the idea that the shutdown would politically damage Trump. Instead, Enten’s analysis shows that Democrats aren’t just failing to pin the blame—they’re losing ground.

ICYMI: Obama’s Presidential Center Perfectly Symbolizes His Terrible Presidency

When co-anchor John Berman asked about the “question of blame,” Enten didn’t hesitate. “In 2018/2019, 61%, more than three in five Americans, blamed Trump a great deal for that particular shutdown,” he said. This time, however, “48% of Americans blamed Trump a great deal for this particular shutdown — it’s a different world.” That’s a 13-point drop, a statistical freefall in public blame assignment. “It’s no real wonder that Donald Trump, at this point, looking at the shutdown, says, ‘You know what? It’s not actually harming me politically,’” Enten explained. “In large part because he’s getting less of the blame.”

Advertisement

This shutdown is a different world for Trump than the 2018-19 shutdown. He's in a much better spot.



His net approval is up slightly during this shutdown vs. dropping during 2018-19.



Why? The % who blame him a great deal for the shutdown is down significantly now vs. 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/WHEqHaqo4M — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 20, 2025

That single data point may be the most consequential one in the entire conversation. In 2019, Trump was on the defensive, pressured by both the media and establishment Republicans who worried that negative polling was undermining his first term. In 2025, he appears emboldened—not by defiance, but by a clear read of public sentiment showing that his posture isn’t costing him politically.

For Democrats, these aren’t just numbers on a poll—they’re alarm bells screaming red. The latest government shutdown, designed to hobble President Trump, has backfired spectacularly. Instead of weakening him, it seems to have reinforced his base and showcased his ability to govern without relying on Congress. Any illusions the left had about holding leverage over Trump have been shattered, and they should rethink their strategy.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it. Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.