More Popcorn, Please: Former CIA Director Brennan Latest to Face DOJ Referral for Charges

Former director of the CIA, John Brennan, arguably one of America's most ignoble deep state myrmidons, has been referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for what will hopefully lead to a sweet kiss of karma.

The Federalist is exclusively reporting that House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi recommending a criminal investigation of John Brennan for allegedly lying to Congress in May 2023 about the debunked conspiracy theory that then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

"Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA, "Jordan wrote to Bondi.

"Making false statements before Congress," Jordan's letter continued, "is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight."

The letter goes on to emphasize numerous untrue remarks lies that Brennan allegedly told Congress, some of which involve the now infamous and discredited "Steele dossier" and his CIA's possible involvement with it.

Jordan also mentioned Brennan's verbal scrap with then-Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), when Brennan claimed that neither he nor his CIA were involved in determining whether or not the Steele dossier was legitimate.

"No, I was not involved in analyzing the dossier at all," Brennan responded.

“Were you aware of the FBI’s involvement with the dossier," Gaetz pressed. Brennan answered, “Yes, because there’s an annex in the ICA, the Intelligence Community Assessment, that the Bureau asked to be included in there. It was their purview, their area, not ours at all."

It seems that may not be true.

"I said the first time I actually saw it, it was after the election, " Brennan insisted. "And the CIA was not involved at all with the dossier. You can direct that to the FBI and to others."

Fibber McBrennan also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin preferred Trump to win the 2016 election and "aspired to help" Trump in what would become his historic victory over Hillary Clinton.

"This conclusion, now known to be false, was based in part on the Steele dossier," Jordan stated in his letter to the DOJ. "Brennan’s assertion that the CIA was not ‘involved at all’ with the Steele dossier cannot be reconciled with the facts."

Records show that two CIA officials viewed the dossier and suggested it not be used because it didn't "meet basic tradecraft standards," to which Brennan alleged replied, "But doesn't it ring true?"

Brennan is the latest to be called to the carpet in what is an increasing number of DOJ referrals and/or indictments against deep-state tearaways, including former FBI Director James Comey and former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton.

