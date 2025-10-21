Wait — a Majority of Americans Want the Government Shutdown to CONTINUE?!

In American political theater, every dance follows a specific conceit. It’s how our career politicians know when to lead and when to follow. For the government shutdown dance, the conceit hasn’t changed since the first one in 1981: Closing vital government services — and interrupting the delivery of federal paychecks — will infuriate the American people, and whoever they blame will suffer their wrath on Election Day.

So, for God’s sake, don’t get caught in the crossfire!

That’s why the D.C. finger-pointing, grandstanding, and name-calling had already reached a fever pitch: Losing the blame-game could cost ‘em their political future.

Priority #1 was making sure the American people believed that this was the OTHER party's fault!

But what if that entire conceit — the central premise of the dance — was all wrong? What if the American people want the shutdown to… go on and on (and on)?

Well. Here we are:

51% Want Government Shutdown to Continue



A narrow majority of voters – including two-thirds of Democrats – are in favor of having the current government shutdown continue. Full story is in the comments... pic.twitter.com/OacAiujsX7 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 21, 2025

So two-thirds of the Democrats want the shutdown to continue — as well as 41% of Republicans and 44% of independents!

Republican skepticism of Big Government is on-brand; by nature, conservatives are far more critical of federal overreach. Even though they support President Trump, at least when the government’s closed, it can’t be doing any harm.

We’d expect an elephant to have thick skin.

Not so for the donkeys. To Democrats, the government is humanity’s most hallowed institution — the pinnacle of human achievement. The government isn’t just all-important; it’s the solution to ALL our problems!

(And often the cause of our problems. But let’s not dwell on that.)

It’s rather astounding: As much as liberals LOVE the government, they HATE Donald Trump even more!

As someone who closely tracks the press, it’s been amusing to watch the liberal media gradually reach the realization that their cherished, beloved, godlike government just might be expendable. You could almost hear those creaky wheels (very slowly) turning in MSNBC’s head:

The Rasmussen poll reflects two moving parts. First and foremost is the aforementioned observation: The level of Trump Derangement Syndrome is simply off the charts.

We’re talking a frothing, fanatical hatred of the American president.

Don’t ever underestimate how much they hate Trump, MAGA, and those cursed voters (ahem) who put him in office. They hate him so much… socialists are becoming anarchists!

But the other moving part is crass political opportunism: The Democrats are so frickin’ desperate for a winning issue, they’ve prioritized scoring political points over the welfare of their country. They think the shutdown is — at long last — a winner, and they’d rather die a million deaths than have this “victory” pried from their Kung Fu grip.

And so, to protect us from rising healthcare costs, their solution is to close the government, preventing millions of Americans from receiving their paychecks.

No, it doesn’t make any sense. But it doesn’t have to: This is what their base wants!

Which means the Democrats have zero incentive to negotiate. Which means the shutdown will go on and on, with no end in sight.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

