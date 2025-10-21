Bolton and Comey: Twin Towers of Treachery

The recent indictment of former National Security Advisor (“NSA”) John Bolton is as strong and important as the current charges against former FBI Director James Comey are weak and unimportant. These two past national security officials, however, have much in common when it comes to treacherous schemes to enhance their own personal aims at the expense of the country’s.

The roles of NSA and FBI Director are critical to our national security, and it is necessary that whoever serves in these positions resolutely put aside personal and political agenda in favor of safeguarding the United States.

James Comey had served as Director of the FBI, our country’s chief domestic agency dealing with national security and counterintelligence, appointed by President Obama in 2013 and retained by President Trump in 2017.. Bolton was chosen by President Trump in 2018 to be the NSA, the President’s chief advisor on, and clearinghouse of, all key national security information.

Comey’s past faithlessness is by now well-understood. While FBI Director, he whitewashed Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information and as well the destruction of her own presumably incriminating emails. These latter messages would have, one infers, shown thoroughgoing corruption, including engineering the sale to Russia of Uranium One at the same time that the Clinton Foundation was receiving hundreds of millions in “contributions” to this supposed charity, which accomplished nothing other than housing her future campaign workers in comfort as they solicited Clinton campaign donors in posh venues.

Comey not only protected Clinton per the above, but also used his office to assist her use of the DNC to cheat rival Bernie Sanders. In so doing, he put on steroids the claim that the Russians “hacked and leaked” Clinton’s DNC emails to help Donald Trump get elected, a preposterous story lapped up uncritically by a partisan media.

Because of Comey, the country was roiled by the “Russian collusion” hoax, as relations with Russia became strained with the expulsion of its diplomats by President Obama.

Comey’s perfidy after Trump was elected was eerily like Bolton’s. Comey secretly undermined Trump, complete with self-serving, personal memos, and after being fired, wrote a book extolling his own rectitudinous nobility in fighting the hated Trump, weakening the presidency by his self-serving rendition of what should be confidential conversations.

Like Comey, John Bolton planned in the days before assuming his position as NSA to undermine his President. Indeed, he had before his first day set up a method of transmitting to his personal, unprotected, home files massive amounts of classified, sensitive information. Bolton’s present excuse that he had been exposing abuse therefore does not pass the smell test. Rather, it was clear that from the outset that his “diary” was meant to form the core of a tell-all book.

Also, like Comey, Bolton planned on showcasing his own intelligence and nobility, while trashing that of the Chief Executive in the process, thus deliberately damaging our country’s image and moral power..

From the outset, it was well known that Trump did not share Bolton’s hyper-aggressive military and diplomatic philosophy. While Bolton, it could be argued, wished to change Trump’s approach, he surely knew that Trump was not made of malleable clay, and that things would not likely end well. Given his own prickly, self-righteous personality, Bolton knew he would clash with Trump, and planned on salting the historical record with his own asserted brilliance and Trump’s perceived idiocy and immorality. In other words, his plan to write a revealing book likely further incentivized Bolton’s already contentious attitude.

To be sure, honest disputes over policy should be encouraged, if Bolton’s motives had been pure. But from the outset, he was planning on exposing his disagreements with the President, not a great plan for the nation’s chief secret-keeper.

Over a year and a half, Bolton sent to his home computer via his wife and daughter (neither of whom had security clearance) over 1,000 pages of sensitive, often Top Secret, information about our most crucial national security matters.

Bolton knew that as Trump would run for reelection, there would be a large, bookish audience eager to lap up any anti-Trump diatribe, even if presented by an irascible hawk.

Let’s focus on one topic illustrating the likely mischief of Bolton’s program.

Trump in the summer of 2019 had urged recently elected President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden-centric corruption in Ukraine, while Trump was withholding the lethal weaponry pledged to the country.. Deep State operatives leaked the phone call, and with Democrat outcry, eager media leapt on this minor incident as a scandal. Impeachment, of course, followed. No mind that President Obama had taken weapons from Ukraine, later refusing to provide any lethal weaponry as Russia marched through the country to take Crimea. Obama, ironically, had won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The charge, of course, was that Trump was conditioning Ukraine’s defense on an investigation of his political rival. But what did Bolton know about this charge? Bolton knew that which the clueless media did not: our State Department’s clear stated policy was to withhold lethal weaponry from Ukraine unless and until the country was certified non-corrupt, given its history to the contrary.

The regime of former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko was finally so certified in early 2019. However, Zelensky was soon thereafter elected, supported by the most corrupt actor in Ukraine, Ihor Kolomoisky, the majority owner of the corrupt, scandal-plagued Burisma Holdings. Burisma and Kolomoisky were represented by, you guessed it, Hunter Biden. Kolomoisky had made off with billions as a corrupt owner of Ukraine’s PrivatBank while then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was our country’s Ukraine point man, never feeling the need to flee, given Joe Biden’s seeming protection, until Trump’s election, returning to the country only when his candidate Zelensky was elected.

By way of sidebar, after Joe Biden had anti-Burisma Prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, Shokin’s Burisma corruption lawsuit was re-assigned to the newly formed National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (“NABU”), in turn steered by an FBI agent acting under the tutelage of James Comey. NABU let Burisma off these serious fraud claims for a nominal settlement, protecting the Bidens’ corrupt benefactor.

When Bolton learned that Trump was seeking the investigation of Biden-related corruption in Ukraine before he would allow weaponry to Zelensky, Bolton knew that, however darkly one might paint the President’s political motivation, Trump was objectively doing the right thing, to wit, forcing an anti-corruption policy on Ukraine, including restrictions on Zelensky’s thuggish patron.

Bolton could have shed light on these circumstances, tending to absolve Trump, while forcing Ukraine to clean up its recently renewed post-Poroshenko corruption. But one could also predict what Bolton, lusting for money, publicity, and legacy, would write in his retributive book. He dishonestly parroted the phony story of Trump’s purely political motive. Very few U.S. citizens ever learned the correct motives underlying President Trump’s impeached actions, nor were they told that American taxpayers thereby lost many billions to corruption which should have gone to fighting Russia. How much in Russian gains was helped by Bolton’s lust for publicity?

So, how did Comey and Bolton harm our country? For starters, had they been honest, such may have been enough to prevent the hapless Joe Biden from being elected. Bolton’s book was rushed to print in June 2020, before final government vetting, the timing designed to affect the election and sell books to partisan anti-Trump fervor.

Comey, of course, had weakened Trump’s and our country’s relations with Russia. Meanwhile, after the 2020 election, a weak Biden allowed Russia to invade Ukraine, Our generous foreign aid to Ukraine, by all accounts, was subjected to many billions in corrupt depredations, burdening Ukraine’s military effort, a fact not well publicized, but recognized by all knowledgeable observers.

Additionally, the full tranche of Bolton’s carelessly transmitted national secrets was hacked by Iran in or around July 2021. It was not until four years passed that Iran was brought to heel by Trump. How much death and destruction had Bolton’s fecklessness caused in those intervening four years? How many intelligence agents were compromised or killed because of his arrogance? How much were Iran proxies Hamas and Hezbollah helped?

So, while our legacy media accept uncritically all anti-Trump fulminations, such that any official willing to trash Trump can expect both riches and applause, any sober citizen can see that Comey and Bolton should not be objects of admiration. In fact, both Comey and Bolton deserve admission to Dante’s Ninth Circle of Hell, the lowest, reserved for the treacherous who betray their country and/or masters. It is here that Lucifer’s body is said to be imprisoned. And it is here that two faithless, selfish plotters should be interred in the national memory.

