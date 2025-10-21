Sylvester Stallone's Wife Gives Excellent Answer on Why Celebrity Kids Are Transgender

Jennifer Flavin, the wife of legendary action star Sylvester Stallone, gave one of the best answers I've heard for why so many children are becoming transgender in Hollywood.

Flavin sat down for an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, where Miller asked whether there was "something in the water in Hollywood" that was making so many "kids of celebrity parents" transgender.

Flavin responded by suggesting that fellow celebrities might not have an "understanding that these kids are not our accessories," stating that children, especially young ones, "need structure."

Hollywood houses the entertainment industry and attracts people driven by emotion and a desperate need to "express themselves." It's also all about being trendy and following what's become "popular" in culture. Combining those is a recipe for social contagions like the transgender movement.

“I just think Hollywood is all about expression. So, you know, however you want to express yourself,” Flavin said during her conversation with podcast host Katie Miller, who is married to U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and once served as spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Flavin added, "So, if you feel like a cat today, you're a cat. And it's so loosey-goosey."

Stallone and Flavin high-tailed it out of Democrat-controlled California for the sunny beaches of Florida last year. Many entertainers have done the same. Who can blame them for leaving? The economy is terrible there. Major studios are more concerned with pushing leftism than they are with making quality films and art. All of the diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates and other politically correct rules that studios impose on filmmakers stifle real creativity and originality.

“I don’t think that we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories, they’re little human beings that need structure,” she continued. “And structure is really important for them, because it helps their brain organize everything.”

Flavin then said, “I think growing up in a Hollywood home, there’s really no structure, because you’ve got this thing going on, and you’ve got private planes, you got all these giant homes with chefs and secretaries and assistants and, you know, housekeepers and nannies.”

“There’s just too much of everything, and it gets really confusing for a little person,” Flavin explained. “And it’s okay what you decide to be as an adult, but raise them just with good common sense.”

“I mean, my daughters were tomboys. They preferred to wear pants than dresses, and they loved sports. But I never said, ‘Oh, you’re a boy now.’ I just said, ‘You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome,'” she stated.

A video clip captured the exchange.





This last statement is right on the money. Our culture has erased the whole "tomboy" category by claiming that if girls are into things traditionally enjoyed by boys, they themselves must be male. Which seems to fly in the face of everything the left used to say. What happened to girls being able to do whatever a boy can do? Now if you like sports, hunting, or hanging around guys, you must leave behind your femininity and chop off your breasts. It's insanity and hypocrisy rolled up in a poisonous burrito.

And kids today are eating it up.

Unfortunately, once you alter your body with surgery, mutilating your genitals and other appendages, to be something you biologically are not, there's no coming back. This is devastating for children who fall victim to the transgender social contagion. And the aftermath is often deadly, with transgendered individuals having a high rate of suicide.

When will leftists stop living in a fantasy land and open their eyes to the damage they're inflicting on their children?

