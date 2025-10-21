KJP’s Latest Interview Backfires as She Once Again Won’t Admit the Truth

After I read Eric Florack’s thought-provoking piece yesterday on Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP) here at PJ Media, I couldn’t think of anything more that needed to be said about one of the biggest lightweights to ever hold the position of White House press secretary.

Eric summed it all up when it comes to how KJP balanced doing her job for a dementia-riddled president with looking out for party and country by fessing up to what she knew and when. We’re still waiting for the latter.

“KJP is a lot of things, but in the end, her shifting priorities ended up with her being loyal to Biden and to the party, in that order, and was therefore perfect for the position she held. Until she was no longer in the spotlight, and had to choose between Biden and the Party,” Eric wrote.

As Eric mentioned in his article, we’re seeing a lot more of KJP these days because she has a book to sell. Given her nature and propensity for gaffes, she’s bound to spice things up on this publicity tour, but not in a way that will make you want to read her story.

Which brings us to her interview with Tim Miller, the host of The Bulwark Podcast. Keep in mind, this is a podcast that bills itself as a part of the “Never Trump Movement,” so KJP was in fact talking to someone who is a certified “friendly interviewer.”

Still, in the course of their conversation she once again laid bare her own personal conflicts and incompetence. She has an impulsive tendency to gaslight, which in this case served to put the spotlight on President Biden’s inferiority in dealing with the press when compared to President Donald Trump.

MILLER: “Biden talked way less to the press than Donald Trump does.”



KJP: “That's not true … You weren't paying attention to what we were doing at the White House. The President spoke to the American people a couple times a week.” pic.twitter.com/jYAxHmJKYI — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 20, 2025

After KJP started to boast about the few legislative victories the Biden administration had, Miller said, “He didn’t talk about them that well.”

This triggered KJP to do that thing leftists do in a debate they can’t win with words. It’s that theater-kid thing where they over-dramatize their facial expressions and vocal tone in the hope of getting the interviewer to back off. In this case she wanted the interviewer, Miller, to get a very clear sense of how disgusted she was with the question and perhaps the questioner.

“No, no, no. Wait,” she said. “First of all, he did talk about them whether it broke through or not, he did – he did talk about them.”

But Miller didn’t let go. “He talked to the press way less than Trump does," he said. "Way less. He wasn’t out there at all. He wasn’t good off the cuff. He wouldn’t do press conferences. Let’s just be real. Like he wouldn’t do events.”

KJP said, “That’s not true. Tim, you’re conflating all of it.”

Let’s stop here. It doesn’t seem KJP even knows what “conflating” means. If she used it properly, it would mean that Tim Miller is taking two unrelated things and bringing them together to come to a convenient conclusion. But that’s not even close to what Miller was doing. He was trying to get her to address the obvious, and still she refused.

After a brief discussion over what she even meant by “conflating,” she dug the conversation out of the sand by saying flatly, “You weren’t paying attention to what we were doing at the White House.”

Like a dog on a bone, Miller resumed the attack: “But I paid attention in that I’m with you on these policies. I’m talking about his performance.”

“The president spoke to the American people a couple of times a week,” she said. “He traveled and did domestic travel and talked directly to the American people.”

What she was implying was that, about twice a week, Biden would cut loose from his minders and go face-to-face with the press, almost always confounding them with the gibberish that would leave his lips.

And when he wasn’t doing that, Biden’s team would write up statements and social media posts and attribute them to Biden, who may not even have known what they were doing in his name.

More often, he would deliver highly scripted and tightly controlled ceremonial speeches like the ones he gave as Barack Obama’s vice president.

But since he did so few press conferences or national addresses, and he himself did not post to social media, everything that KJP said about Biden talking directly to the American people “a couple of times” a week was just gaslighting once again.

His photo ops with Oval Office visitors were characterized by his own PR team shouting down journalists so they couldn’t ask questions. His workdays were much shorter than Trump’s, and he was routinely kept at a distance from the press pool.

What everyone knows about Trump is that even though he knows the press hates him, he still often speaks to the media multiple times per day as he comes and goes from the White House, in meetings, in the Oval Office, by himself on Air Force One, or standing next to any and every world leader.

Talking to the press is like breathing to him. Nothing is hidden. And still, KJP is trying to justify the unjustifiable: that she covered for someone who was not competent enough to occupy the White House for the three years she worked—a man who her team obviously didn't even trust to be around the media, and for whom she still impulsively covers to this day.

She has to do this because once she stops covering for him and starts to tell the truth, she will expose herself as the source of so much misinformation since the first day she stepped up to the podium in the White House briefing room.

