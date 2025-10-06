The Morning Briefing: ICE Is Real America

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is busy touching its toes.
When I talk to conservative friends who aren't from my neck of the woods (desert), they're often surprised at how well ICE agents are treated here. Here in this desert that is so close to the border with Mexico, we are quite grateful for everything our friends at ICE do for us. We don't demonize the agents here; we glorify them.
In this part of the world, we are acutely aware of the problems associated with a porous border. New Yorkers talk about illegal alien restaurant workers; we deal with the Sinaloa Cartel. It's a completely different reality. I've often said that people from the northeast who talk about illegal immigration issues are like men whining about menstrual cramps.
ICE is out there making this country safe again. This is from Catherine:
The U.S. Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a win against mass amnesty as ICE Chicago topped more than 1000 arrests of illegal aliens in one of the most challenging and crime-infested sanctuary cities in America.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem came to Chicago to oversee enforcement action and its results as Operation Midway Blitz there continues at full force, despite resistance from state and local Democrat politicians. The arrested illegal aliens that Democrats are bewailing include pedophiles, kidnappers, gang members, child abusers, and armed robbers, according to a DHS press release.
There are very dangerous people crossing our border with Mexico. Not just the Sinaloa Cartel, but ISIS and its various offshoots. The Democrats pretend this isn't happening. We don't have that luxury.
When I'm out in public and I see an ICE agent, he or she won't spend any money. I'm buying everything for them. That's how it goes here for everyone else, too. We know who's watching over us. The Democrats and their ignorant base can hate on ICE all they want, but real Americans are grateful for some of the greatest law enforcement people in the history of this country.
