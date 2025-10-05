Even NBC Knows It's the Schumer Shutdown and That Democrats Own It

Even NBC’s Meet the Press couldn’t ignore the Democrats’ stunning hypocrisy over the government shutdown fight—and Hakeem Jeffries found himself on the defensive when Kristen Welker pressed him about it.

On Sunday morning, Welker challenged the House minority leader over his repeated claims that the current standoff is a “Republican shutdown,” pointing out that it’s Democratic senators—not Republicans—who are holding up the vote on a clean continuing resolution that would keep the government open.

“But let me ask you,” Welker began, “because you say this is a Republican shutdown. But it’s Democratic senators who are withholding their votes on what is called a clean resolution. That means no strings attached, which is something, quite frankly, Leader, that you and other Democrats have advocated for in the past.”

She then rolled a clip showing leading Democrats — including Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, and Jeffries himself — declaring in past years that it was wrong to use a government shutdown as leverage for partisan demands.

For example, back in September 2023, Nancy Pelosi said, “You do not use the threat of shutting down government to try to advance your policy agenda.”

That, of course, is exactly what Democrats have done.

“First thing that the House has to do is pass a clean, six-week CR,” said then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.)

Which is exactly what Republicans voted to do.

But the best part was that Welker included a clip of Hakeem Jeffries himself, back in November 2023, saying, “A continuing resolution that is at the fiscal year 2023 levels is the only way forward.”

After the montage, Welker pressed Jeffries again: “Why not fund the government and debate extending Obamacare tax credits after the fact? They don’t expire till the end of the year.”

You know it's bad when NBC calls out the House Democrat leader...



"It's Democratic Senators who are withholding their votes on what is called a clean resolution."



"Which is something, quite frankly, that you & other Democrats have advocated for in the past." 😬 pic.twitter.com/xVZ3O8xC66 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2025

The question went straight to the core of the Democrats’ strategy— holding up a straightforward, short-term funding bill until they can stuff it with billions in new Obamacare subsidies and other progressive wish-list items.The disconnect between their past moralizing and their current behavior is glaring. What we’re witnessing isn’t leadership; it’s the purest form of hypocrisy. The Schumer Shutdown perfectly captures everything wrong with the modern Democratic Party’s approach to governing—rules for thee, never for me.

When Republicans fought to repeal Obamacare or secure the border, Democrats declared that even the threat of a shutdown was “dangerous” and “irresponsible.” Yet now, those same Democrats are perfectly willing to grind the government to a halt to protect the very Obamacare subsidies they once insisted could be debated “after the fact.”

Welker’s rare moment of journalistic fairness underscored what conservative media have been saying for weeks: Democrats are engaged in pure political theater. They don’t oppose shutdown brinkmanship on principle—only when it’s not their own party doing it. They shutdown the government because they want to spend millions of taxpayer dollars for global social projects and left-wing activism abroad, including $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia, $500,000 for electric buses in Rwanda, and $3.6 million for pastry classes and “dance focus groups” for male prostitutes in Haiti. There’s also $6 million for Palestinian media organizations, $833,000 for transgender programs in Nepal, $300,000 for a pride parade in Lesotho, $882,000 for social media mentorship in Serbia, and $4.2 million for LGBTQI initiatives across the Western Balkans and Uganda.

When even NBC’s flagship Sunday program points out your hypocrisy, you know the narrative is falling apart. Welker’s question—“Why not fund the government and debate extending Obamacare tax credits after the fact?”—perfectly captured what millions of Americans are asking: if Democrats truly cared about keeping the government open, they’d vote to do it.

The government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats putting their radical ahead of Americans. They own the Schumer Shutdown.