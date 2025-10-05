Democrats Are About to Trigger Mass Layoffs of Federal Workers

The Democrats have backed themselves into a corner again, and this time, it’s not just political theater—it’s a standoff with serious consequences. The Schumer Shutdown is dragging into its second week, and President Donald Trump is done waiting for Democrats to come around. The message from the White House is crystal clear: if the talks with Democrats “are absolutely going nowhere,” as National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett put it, mass layoffs of federal workers are coming.

The shutdown began when Senate Democrats refused to support a short-term funding bill that would have kept government agencies running through November 21. Their justification? They’re insisting on reopening the loophole closed by the One Big Beautiful Bill, which had prevented taxpayer dollars from funding health care for illegal immigrants. On top of that, they’re pushing to spend billions on other radical left-wing priorities.

Hassett is still holding out hope that Democrats will blink first, saying that perhaps “a fresh start at the beginning of the week” might lead to compromise. But with each passing day, that hope looks thinner. The administration has already warned this was coming—White House Budget Director Russell Vought said just before the shutdown that layoffs would begin “one to two days” after the funding lapse if no deal was reached. Now, the writing’s on the wall. Federal agencies are already trimming staff. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has cut roughly 1% of its workforce, and more agencies are expected to follow suit if Democrats keep stonewalling.

President Trump made it very clear who will responsible for these layoffs if

“I call them Democrat layoffs,” he said. “They’re Democrat layoffs… Uh, they’re causing it. We’re ready to go back. You know, we have a record-setting economy. We have a record-setting country. Prices are way down. We’re doing better than the country’s ever done and the Democrats hate seeing that. It’s up to them… Uh, anybody laid off, that’s because of the Democrats.”

He’s made it clear that his administration is ready to stand firm and let voters see exactly who’s willing to gamble with Americans’ livelihoods in exchange for political leverage. Democrats wanted this shutdown to hurt Trump; instead, it’s revealing their priorities. Now they have to decide what’s more important: free healthcare for illegal immigrants or the jobs of American federal workers.

Trump isn’t bluffing.

Behind closed doors, administration officials reportedly see this moment as an opportunity to do more than just win a standoff—they see a chance to make structural changes. After years of bureaucratic bloat, Trump’s team views this as a moment to permanently streamline the federal workforce, cutting costs and reshaping agencies that have long outgrown their usefulness.

This shutdown is more than a budget dispute—it’s a test of priorities. The White House is protecting taxpayers and forcing accountability. Democrats, meanwhile, are digging in on giveaways that benefit the few at the expense of the many. The question now is simple: will Democrats end this shutdown before more Americans lose their jobs, or will they keep the lights off in Washington until they get free healthcare for people who aren’t even citizens? The clock is ticking, and Trump just made it clear he’s willing to let them live with the consequences of their choice.

