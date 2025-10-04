ICE Tops 1000 Arrests in Chicago as SCOTUS Gives Immigration Enforcement Win

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a win against mass amnesty as ICE Chicago topped more than 1000 arrests of illegal aliens in one of the most challenging and crime-infested sanctuary cities in America.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem came to Chicago to oversee enforcement action and its results as Operation Midway Blitz there continues at full force, despite resistance from state and local Democrat politicians. The arrested illegal aliens that Democrats are bewailing include pedophiles, kidnappers, gang members, child abusers, and armed robbers, according to a DHS press release.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin proudly highlighted the new numbers. “During Operation Midway Blitz, our brave DHS law enforcement has made more than 1,000 arrests across Illinois including of pedophiles, child abusers, kidnappers, gang members, and armed robbers,” she stated. “Our patriotic law enforcement officers are making these arrests despite working without pay because of the Democrats' shutdown. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow continued violence or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods and victimize our children. Operation Midway Blitz is making Illinois safe again.”

Among the arrestees are Mexican illegals Rafael Alberto Tolentino Martinez, previously convicted of aggravated domestic battery of a three-year-old, and Marco Geronimo Ocampo, arrested before this for domestic battery, armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to property, criminal sexual assault, and kidnapping, and convicted of criminal sexual abuse by force.

DHS also mentioned MS-13 gang member and serial criminal Erick Rios, Tren de Aragua gang member Ludwing Jeanpier Parra-Perez, and Jesus Rafael Gonzalez-Teran, previously arrested for battery, assault, possession of a controlled substance, and dangerous drugs.

The statistics on the number of arrests in Chicago come just after ICE agents there suffered two violent attacks via vehicles in a single day. And yet Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and others continue to level false accusations against ICE, endangering officers further.

The numbers also highlight the importance of the legal victory which the Supreme Court gave to the Trump administration on Oct. 3, and which DHS enthusiastically touted in a press release.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States granted an emergency request by the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 300,000 Venezuelan aliens in the United States. In the 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court blocked a ruling by activist U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California, who tried to pause the TPS cancellation once in March and then again in September — ultimately getting reversed by the Supreme Court twice.

The Trump administration and federal law enforcement officers are not deterred, no matter how much lawfare and violence the Democrats weaponize.

