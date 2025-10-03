TWO Attacks on Chicago ICE Agents in One Day

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago suffered two separate vehicle attacks in one day as city and state Democrat officials there vilify ICE and defend criminal illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Weeks after Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker lied that ICE was arresting American citizens and claimed that having federal immigration enforcement in Chicago was a form of dictatorship, there were two more attacks on ICE. The sanctuary policies of Illinois and Chicago directly violate federal law and endanger both citizens and law enforcement.

In a press release on Oct. 2, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained what happened and clarified that, fortunately, there were no casualties among the ICE officers who were attacked:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were targets of two separate vehicular assaults in the Chicago metro area. In Bensenville, Illinois and again in Norridge, IL criminal illegal aliens weaponized their vehicles in deliberate attempts to ram and injure officers carrying out their sworn duty to uphold our nation’s immigration laws.

Read Also: Meet the Syrian Migrant Named Jihad Who Killed Manchester Jews

“Thankfully none of our law enforcement was killed because of these deranged criminals' attacks on law enforcement. This is exactly what happens when Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and other sanctuary politicians demonize ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement,” declared Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Advertisement

She added a sobering statistic: “Our ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults—including cars—being used as weapons against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Yet Democrats continue to lie willfully about the agency and its activities to uphold the law. “We have to support our communities as Trump’s ICE agents run rampant on our streets with impunity and detain U.S. citizens,” Pritzker pontificated dishonestly in a September op-ed. He raved, “Chaos and destabilization are the means. Eroding our democratic institutions is his end-goal.”

Pritzker openly bragged about coordinating a whole campaign that included immigration activists, government officials, and business leaders to thwart Trump‘s efforts. This would seem to violate 18 U.S. Code § 111, which bans interference with federal immigration officers, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which prohibits Americans from harboring and shielding illegal aliens.

Not to be outdone, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made deceptive propaganda claims, trying to frame ICE as deliberately cruel thugs targeting upstanding community members instead of dangerous criminals and law-breaking foreigners. “It is not ‘tough’ or ‘patriotic’ to throw a crying mother to the floor who just wanted to be reunited with her children. It's not ‘law and order’ to body slam a 79-year-old business owner, an American citizen, for trying to produce the papers of his employees. So again, I say, this is not about public safety. This is not even about immigration. This is a continuation of the Trump administration's war on the poor,” Johnson wailed.

Advertisement

Democrat politicians are willfully endangering ICE.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about Democrat propaganda and the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.