School Principal Banned Staff’s Kirk ‘Freedom’ Shirts

An elementary high school principal in Kansas told staff not to wear shirts that Charlie Kirk popularized and simply saying “Freedom,” pending a “review.” Because apparently supporting freedom in the land of liberty is too controversial and threatening.

Libs of TikTok posted a screenshot on X Sept. 29 showing an unnamed individual writing, “I just want to make sure that you have told your staff to not wear those ‘Freedom’ shirts to school anymore. Please confirm. Thank you.” Arbor Creek Elementary (ACE) Principal Melissa Snell wrote back, “Yes, I have. Was there someone in particular that you are referring to? If you don’t mind me asking.” The district superintendent later confirmed Snell’s ban, but claimed it was only meant to be temporary while the shirts were under review re: district practices. It is not clear in what way the word “Freedom” could possibly violate district practices.

Superintendent Brent Yeager asserted there were “concerns about staff members wearing a shirt with potential political context,” and that constitutional rights “may be balanced against other considerations when staff are working in our schools,” per The Olathe Reporter.

Ironically, he pontificated that schools must be “politically neutral,” though the Olathe teachers’ union chapter has pushed Pride Month, and the district itself passed pro-LGBTQ policies in 2019. Olathe students staged a walkout this year to protest immigration law enforcement. Yeager appears to be objecting to the “Freedom” shirts not because of his political neutrality, but because he prefers his district to remain woke.

The Olathe Reporter also noted that the district garnered numerous complaints and critiques thanks to Libs of TikTok’s viral post. Lachelle Sigg, deputy superintendent of administration and leadership, tried to claim the critics were a safety threat, in a message the outlet obtained:

Unfortunately, the post has also led to hateful comments online directed at Arbor Creek’s principal and our school district, including personally identifiable information about your principal, which we know has caused some concerns about safety and security. Please know that we take the safety and security of all of our staff, students and families very seriously. We will have additional safety presence at Arbor Creek today and tomorrow out of an abundance of caution.

While asserting the district does “fully support and uphold the first amendment rights of every individual in our schools, including the rights of our staff and students to exercise freedom of speech,” she vaguely rambled this had to happen “while …ensuring that personal expression does not disrupt the educational setting.”

If only the staff had worn “Antifa” or “no kings” shirts, instead of shirts that said “Freedom”; they probably would’ve been hailed as heroes.

