Could President Trump Appear on the $1 Coin Next Year?

The Treasury Department is considering a plan to mint new $1 coins bearing President Donald Trump's likeness as part of a push to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America's founding, FOX Business has learned.

Advertisement

"Despite the radical left's forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever," a Treasury spokesperson told FOX Business. “While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles. We look forward to sharing more soon.”

In the draft images published by Fox Business, we see Trump in profile on one side, and on the reverse Trump appears in front of an American flag with his fist raised, with the words “Fight. Fight. Fight”—clearly evoking the iconic image of Trump after the year’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania—and the national motto.

The Treasury is reportedly considering minting new $1 coins bearing President Donald Trump's likeness for the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. pic.twitter.com/t1dldtGCJs — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 5, 2025

The Treasury Department does have the authority to issue $1 collectible coins, giving it the ability to celebrate significant milestones.

Advertisement

Fox Business has more:

The U.S. Mint's two most recently issued commemorative coins were the Harriet Tubman and Greatest Generation coins issued in 2024, which sold a total of 56,894 and 79,980 coins, respectively. According to the Mint's data, the best-selling commemorative coin of all-time was the U.S. Statue of Liberty coin in 1986, which sold nearly 15.5 million coins. The last commemorative coin programs to exceed 1 million coins sold were the Mint's 1995-1996 coins released in recognition of the centennial of the Olympics, which was observed when Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics. Over 2.4 million coins were sold as part of that collection series. Other popular commemorative coins in terms of sales were the George Washington 250th anniversary half dollar, which was released in 1982 and sold over 7.1 million coins. The U.S. Olympic Coins made in 1983-1984 to mark the Los Angeles Summer Olympics sold over 5 million coins, while commemorative coins sold in 1987 to mark the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution topped 4 million coins sold.

As I’m sure you could have guessed, the left is already flipping out about it.

The proposal drew swift condemnation from legal experts and lawmakers, who accused the administration of politicizing the nation’s 250th anniversary. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, expressed strong opposition to the proposed Trump coin. He introduced the “TRUMP Act,” aiming to prevent the issuance of the coin, and criticized it as a “political stunt” and a “campaign souvenir.”

Advertisement

According to Treasurer Brandon Beach, the designs are still “preliminary and subject to review” but aim to capture “America’s story and its modern leaders.” Critics, however, contend the plan crosses a line. Federal law, specifically 31 U.S. Code § 5112, bars living people from appearing on U.S. coins or currency—a rule that includes commemorative coins honoring historic milestones.

Is this just an epic trolling, or is there a loophole that might make it happen? I don’t know. I've read the law, and I can't find one. So, don't count on it. But, if it does happen, I’m buying a bunch.

The Schumer Shutdown drags on, and Democrats are fully responsible. Chuck Schumer pushed his party to shut down the government to fund healthcare for illegals, and now they face the consequences. Get the real story—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off VIP membership.