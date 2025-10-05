No Way! Yet Another 'Bearded Lady' Busted for Attacking Kids?

To the shock of no one paying attention, yet another trans person was busted molesting kids. The victims were 14 and 15 years old, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in North Carolina.

Advertisement

Leetwain Darrell Tate, 48, who, despite his 5 o'clock shadow and tragically misshaven eyebrows, prefers the moniker "Ms Sharon," was arrested last week and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, one count of statutory sex offense, and two charges of statutory rape. Thus far, four victims have been identified, but police believe there could be more.

Male bus driver who goes by ‘Ms Sharon’ charged with sexually abusing multiple boys https://t.co/dT853FN7Dl pic.twitter.com/Y9hXBP1VG8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2025

Here's the kicker: Tate was a school bus driver for the Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte, North Carolina, giving *him access to dozens of potential victims.

Police do not believe any of the sexual assaults occurred on school grounds or on the bus.

A parent called the police after having reason to believe her son was assaulted by Tate. A police raid on Tate's home revealed *he had several teens living with *him. One of the teens claimed Tate had offered him money for sex.

Tate was suspended from his job during the police investigation and has since been fired. Tate's family believes *he, this 5'7", 210 lb lady-hobbit, is innocent. Neighbors aren't so sure. The question is, will Tate's family pony up mad stacks to get him released? *He now sits in jail on a $1 million bond.

Advertisement

You may be asking, "How in God's name did a trans pedophile get so close to kids?"

For starters, the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies are partially to blame.

Local Charlotte "news" outlet WCBD repeatedly bends the knee to "woke" and refers to this salad-dodging, kiddie-diddling miscreant as "she" and "her."

*FACT-O-RAMA! When media outlets bow to trans insanity, this can only legitimize what is nothing more than an increasingly dangerous mental illness. When you add two scoops of phantom "trans victimhood," weak employers will bend over backward to appear "tolerant," thus putting dangerous predators in a position to prey on kids,(as planned, according to some tinfoil hat wackos), who go to schools and spend hours being sexualized by communist teachers.

Pause for a Cause

The more of my articles you read, the more bourbon and cigars your pal KDJ gets to enjoy. More importantly, I don't want you patriots to think I am unjustly biased against bearded ladies. I truly do not care how people live their lives, until their lifestyle affects others, especially kids and the elderly. And I have a swift sword of vengeance against those who victimize special needs people. That said, here is my evidence to suggest that coddling trans animals is a horrific idea that breeds disastrous results:

Advertisement

Related: The Marxism in Front of You That You Can't Unsee, Volume I: Trans Insanity

Related: The Left Is Willfully Blind to Transgender Attacks on Kids

Related: Shocker: 'Trans Woman' Who Exposed Himself to Wi Spa Customers Is Actually a Serial Sex Offender

Related: The LGBTs Need to Do Something About Their PEDOs, ASAP

Related: But This Never Happens: Biological Male Identifying as Trans Arrested for Molesting Daycare Infant

Related: Toxic Masculinity: Trans Woman Blames Testosterone for Making Kiddie Porn

The real question is, how many kids have to be sexually assaulted by ladyboys before the nation wakes up to the reality of out-of-proportion trans-on-children savagery?

More importantly, what can you do to fight the cultural Marxism that allows promotes transgender attacks against kids?

For starters, you can support the news sites that tell you the truth about what is happening, and that is PJ Media.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click HERE!



