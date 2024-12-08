The Marxism in Front of You That You Can't Unsee, Volume I: Trans Insanity

Minutes after the legalization of gay marriage back in 2015, which I was all for, I heard a word that was new to me: "transgender." I heard it immediately and I heard it a lot.

FACT-O-RAMA! Tyranny comes disguised as virtue. The Lefty Marxists, pretending they oppose all forms of bigotry, will deem anything they want to "cancel" -- like voter ID and Donald Trump -- as racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, etc. The goal of Marxism has never been to save the "oppressed" but to use them as foot soldiers to do their bidding.

I expected the LGB crowd to take victory laps but saw few. Now it was all about this new victim class of bearded ladies few had heard of and, most importantly, where can they pee-pee without getting beaten up? The answer was they would use the ladies' room. Don't complain, bigot.

FACT-O-RAMA! I found one case of a transgender dude in a dress beaten up in a high school restroom, numerous cases of trans people punched out for being in the ladies' room, and a ton of cases of trans men sexually assaulting women and kids in public restrooms.

As a former liberal who had spent most of my adult life living in or near New York City, and with plenty of gay friends, I was suspicious as to how this previously unknown group of dudettes was suddenly front and center. Moreover, I thought it was queer (original meaning, see what I did there?) that my gay friends who fought -- sometimes literally -- for gay rights suddenly handed the keys to their LGB movement to a tiny group of men in Walmart dresses and bad mascara, who promptly threw the letter "T" onto the soon-to-be exploding list of allegedly betrodden victims of phantom "oppression."

Social justice warriors quickly amped up their "wokeness." New "rules" came out weekly. Tampon machines were placed in high school men's rooms. We were told we needed to put our pronouns in our emails and to ask people, trans or otherwise, what their preferred pronouns are. Men in dresses weren't only allowed in the ladies' room, now they could get naked in the locker room next to your daughter. Got a problem with that, "transphobe"?

At this point I assumed the new rules of "woke" were being written by obnoxious, liberal, white, green-haired freakshows, pounding away on Macs while enjoying gluten-free, vegan-friendly lattes, fighting to make the world a more "tolerant" place. I was way off.

In the next nine years I would learn the LGBs didn't lovingly hand the reins of the gay pride faction to the transgender dudes. No, the trannies hijacked it. But how? There are so few of them. I realized later that the gay crew was never in charge of their own movement. The Marxists were running it all along.

Your leftists in United States, all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders, they are instrumental in the process of the subversion, only to destabilize the nation. -- Soviet defector, Yuri Bezmenov

I also learned the pink-haired dime museums were not making up the new woke rules, they were merely enforcing them, like the useful idiots they are.

PINKO-RAMA! The term "useful idiots" came about during the Vladimir Lenin era to describe people who, unlike the high-ranking Bolsheviks, believed communism is a good thing and thus propagated Marxism when told to do so, like your purple-haired nephew who wears a "gender-free" thong when swimming in your pool.

In an effort to further spread confusion and sow division, the Marxists told us we were not born as women and men, but were "assigned gender at birth" and thus could decide (hopefully after a few years in an elementary school run by communist teachers) which of the 72 -- oops I mean 81, sorry, make that 100+ -- genders we truly are.

Confusing people with bogus information is what Bezmenov referred to as the process of "demoralization":

As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures; even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it, until he receives a kick in his fat bottom. When a military boot crashes his balls then he will understand. But not before that. That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralization. -- Yuri Bezmenov

The idea that there is an ever-increasing number of genders from which to choose is obviously insane and should have been easily laughed off. For most of us, it was, but the useful idiots ran with it, and those of us who scoffed were labeled as bigots. Companies run by Marxists or weak, fearful people -- terrified of being called "transphobic" -- embraced trans lunacy. Some who didn't lost their jobs. The message was clear: embrace Marxism or be punished.

We would also see trans madness go from "We need to let these trans guys use the ladies' room" to "Let us cut off your 14-year-old son's penis you BIGOT or the state will take him away from you." Again in just nine years.

How did we get from legalizing gay marriage to losing our kids if we don't ginsu their genitals quickly?

In 1963, Rep. Albert Herlong (D-Fl) entered into Congress the 45 goals of communism to be achieved in the U.S.A.

Communist Goal #26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

I think we can safely add the tranny issue to "degeneracy." I will also add that if the Marxists can make you believe a man can be a woman simply by donning a dress, they own your mind.

The far left pushed trans-mania, not out of virtue and respect for a tiny group of "oppressed" folks suffering from a mental illness, but to divide people and, worse, to pull kids away from their parents -- again, all part of the master plan.

Goal # 40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. Goal #41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks, and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.

The Pravda Press came out in favor of grinding up kids. This is from the liberal stains at USA Today:

Gender-affirming care is a range of social, psychological, behavioral and medical interventions designed to support a person in affirming their gender identity, according to the World Health Organization.

Now is a groovy time to remind you that the World Health Organization (WHO) is considered by many brilliant pundits to be run by globalist communist skanks who seek a one-world government.

The Supreme Court heard a case last week involving "transgender healthcare" for kids, or, as I call it, carving up children's inguina. "Coincidentally," no one mentioned the April 2024 study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) proving transgender folks are 12x more likely to attempt suicide after sex-change surgeries. If trans lives mattered to the left, they'd wildly oppose transgender genital clipping for young kids.

What Have We Learned?

Nothing we see happening should come as a surprise. The Marxists, now from Beijing, not Moscow, are pushing forward with the pinko plan that goes back decades.

Your angry, hirsute-pitted liberal niece can't accept facts because zhe has been "demoralized."

Woke propaganda was embraced by major companies that implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. People who refused to accept Marxism in the workplace were fired.

Communist goal #37. Infiltrate and gain control of big business.

The Marxists took over the schools to push their agenda.

Communist goal #17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

Most importantly, Marxism pretends to care about minorities, when in reality they are simply using them to achieve a total Communist planet. If they truly cared about transgender people they would embrace the aforementioned NIH report and try to save their lives, not sacrifice them for the "greater cause."

What will happen to the trans community if the Marxists succeed in taking over the world? Will they be rewarded? Let's ask Mr. Bezmenov: