The Morning Briefing: Unhinged Trans Mob Loons Just Won't Give It a Rest

Democrats — and leftists the world over in general — love to preach about tolerance, despite it being the vaguest of concepts for them. They will "put up" with people and voting blocs who are politically useful for them, but they don't really care about anyone. We've seen time and again how they attempt to destroy any minorities who dare wander away from the hive mind.

When those of us who are their political opposites actually are tolerant, they say it's not tolerant enough and go into "you will be made to care" mode.

Gosh, it's almost as if their real endgame is totalitarian control.

There has been a hyperfocus for a long time now on making everyone care about all things transgender. A fringe of a fringe group was allowed to hijack the Democratic Party and lead it so far afield that it bears no resemblance to the party that has been around for most of this country's history.

It was easy for the transgender wing of the Rainbow Mafia to get in the Democrats' heads. The Dems abandoned biology when they went all-in on abortion and began preaching to their faithful that a human embryo wasn't really human. Once anyone becomes that anti-science, it's a quick trip over to the road where men can get pregnant and menstruate, and 17 billion genders just "Poof!" out of the ether.

Seemingly overnight, mediocre male athletes who "identified" as female were competing in women's sports and Dems were insisting that penises shouldn't be impediments to spending a lot of time in girls' bathrooms. I'm going to go with some uncharacteristic understatement and say that it was all a bit much.

Now that the Dem Culture Stasi are mostly on the sidelines, some of trans madness is being rolled back. I wrote in early August that gender sanity is slowly returning to sports. Sadly, radical trans agendas are still the order of the day in blue states, especially California. As always, the Golden State is leading the way in perverting, well, everything. This is from Victoria:

Nothing says "women's equality" quite like requiring girls to admit they're crazy or religious zealots to escape the indignity of boys in their locker rooms and bathrooms. That, however, is the choice junior high and high school girls in Temecula, Calif., face this school year just to get a little privacy from boys who think they're girls.

Perfectly normal girls who don't want to be forced into participating in this insanity have to request a "mental health accommodation." The inmates are truly running the asylum. In an era when the leftists are visiting all kinds of evils upon our children in insidious ways, this is one of the worst. It's also another prime example of why our current public education system needs to be dismantled as soon as possible.

Now we're dealing with disturbed transition people shooting up parochial schools. The enemy of the people mainstream media hacks are still trying to protect them too. It's wave after wave of insanity from the progressive left.

Here's the beginning of a post that Matt wrote yesterday:

The recent tragedy in Minneapolis, Minn., has become yet another moment that reveals the grim depths to which the radical LGBTQ activist left will sink. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, visited Annunciation Catholic Church following a horrific mass shooting—an act that alone should command the respect and sympathy of any decent person. Two children—Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10—were killed by 22-year-old Robert “Robin” Westman, who self-identified as transgender—a detail the media seemed eager to downplay or ignore entirely. The scene at the church was somber. The Vances, like so many others, came bearing flowers to lay alongside rows of bouquets, prayer candles, and heartfelt mementos that formed a growing memorial to the slain children.

Guess what the people of tolerance were doing while this was going on? Protesting across the street and waving one of those ridiculous Pride flags. As Matt wrote, it was quite the display of the movement's moral bankruptcy. Yeah, it's being called a protest, but given the circumstances, it feels a bit like a threat, doesn't it?

Related: The Tedious Myth of Transgender 'Invisibility'

This didn't have to be a battle, but the Democrats have made it one by forcing their unbalanced radical views on us. Now that mass shootings are a component being forced to care, the stakes are deadly.

Leave the kids alone, that's all we've ever wanted. The Democrats keep coming for them, though. That's the best reason yet to keep them away from power.

