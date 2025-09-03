Are LGBTQ Activists Trying to Prove They’re Horrible People?

The recent tragedy in Minneapolis, Minn., has become yet another moment that reveals the grim depths to which the radical LGBTQ activist left will sink.

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, visited Annunciation Catholic Church following a horrific mass shooting—an act that alone should command the respect and sympathy of any decent person. Two children—Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10—were killed by 22-year-old Robert “Robin” Westman, who self-identified as transgender—a detail the media seemed eager to downplay or ignore entirely.

The scene at the church was somber. The Vances, like so many others, came bearing flowers to lay alongside rows of bouquets, prayer candles, and heartfelt mementos that formed a growing memorial to the slain children.

JUST IN: Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have just arrived at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis to mourn the victims of last week’s school shooting.



Video: @MaryMargOlohan pic.twitter.com/rMTtp2hyRr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 3, 2025

What should have been a moment for the community to mourn undisturbed became, instead, a spectacle thanks to a cadre of LGBTQ protestors who had clearly decided sympathy could take a back seat to yet another virtue-signaling circus.

As the vice president and his wife paid their respects, these activists—waving a Pride flag to make sure nobody missed the message—shouted accusations like, “You’re a coward” and “Protect our kids,” as if screaming slurs at a man during a remembrance was an act of courage or compassion. “Do better,” they demanded, apparently oblivious to the fact that their behavior exemplified the very opposite of basic decency.

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance enter Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.



Leftist protestors proceed to shout “You’re a coward” and “do better” while flying a rainbow flag. pic.twitter.com/ZVmLlL85wg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

🚨 WATCH: Leftist protestors scream profanities and begin flicking off Vice-President J.D. Vance after paying his respects to the victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting.



Absolutely ghoulish behavior. pic.twitter.com/GvhiFibKqM — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists are protesting J.D. Vance’s visit outside of Annunciation Church in Minneapolis while flying a trans flag. pic.twitter.com/vGQ0O8NDYb — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

If their goal was to display the movement’s moral bankruptcy, mission accomplished. There’s a sick irony in the activists’ chosen slogans. “Protect our kids,” they yell, after children have been slaughtered by someone whose gender delusions will be protected, excused, and hidden by the mainstream media at any cost. Perhaps worst of all was the display of the pride flag, which sends a signal of support for the shooter.

What happened in Minneapolis is more than a tragedy; it’s a glaring window into the moral decay the radical left has embraced. For whatever reason, LGBTQ activists turned what should have been a somber, apolitical moment to honor the victims and instead made it about their own agenda. Their shouts, their signs, their Pride flags—waving in the shadow of the murdered children—aren’t acts of compassion. They’re acts of virtue signaling, a hollow display that mocks the very concept of responsibility. The children’s deaths were real. The grief of their families is real. And yet, for the left, the optics of ideology trump everything else, even basic human decency. It’s a sickening reminder that when radical activists are allowed to dictate the narrative, truth and decency are the first casualties.

