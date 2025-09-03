Are LGBTQ Activists Trying to Prove They’re Horrible People?

Matt Margolis | 6:02 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

The recent tragedy in Minneapolis, Minn., has become yet another moment that reveals the grim depths to which the radical LGBTQ activist left will sink. 

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, visited Annunciation Catholic Church following a horrific mass shooting—an act that alone should command the respect and sympathy of any decent person. Two children—Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10—were killed by 22-year-old Robert “Robin” Westman, who self-identified as transgender—a detail the media seemed eager to downplay or ignore entirely.

The scene at the church was somber. The Vances, like so many others, came bearing flowers to lay alongside rows of bouquets, prayer candles, and heartfelt mementos that formed a growing memorial to the slain children.  

What should have been a moment for the community to mourn undisturbed became, instead, a spectacle thanks to a cadre of LGBTQ protestors who had clearly decided sympathy could take a back seat to yet another virtue-signaling circus. 

As the vice president and his wife paid their respects, these activists—waving a Pride flag to make sure nobody missed the message—shouted accusations like, “You’re a coward” and “Protect our kids,” as if screaming slurs at a man during a remembrance was an act of courage or compassion. “Do better,” they demanded, apparently oblivious to the fact that their behavior exemplified the very opposite of basic decency.

If their goal was to display the movement’s moral bankruptcy, mission accomplished. There’s a sick irony in the activists’ chosen slogans. “Protect our kids,” they yell, after children have been slaughtered by someone whose gender delusions will be protected, excused, and hidden by the mainstream media at any cost. Perhaps worst of all was the display of the pride flag, which sends a signal of support for the shooter.

ICYMI: Trump Just Humiliated Every Obama and Biden Staffer on LinkedIn With One Move

What happened in Minneapolis is more than a tragedy; it’s a glaring window into the moral decay the radical left has embraced. For whatever reason, LGBTQ activists turned what should have been a somber, apolitical moment to honor the victims and instead made it about their own agenda. Their shouts, their signs, their Pride flags—waving in the shadow of the murdered children—aren’t acts of compassion. They’re acts of virtue signaling, a hollow display that mocks the very concept of responsibility. The children’s deaths were real. The grief of their families is real. And yet, for the left, the optics of ideology trump everything else, even basic human decency. It’s a sickening reminder that when radical activists are allowed to dictate the narrative, truth and decency are the first casualties.

This moral bankruptcy isn’t going away—it’s getting worse. While the mainstream media covers for radical activists who mock grieving families, PJ Media exposes the truth they refuse to report. Join PJ Media VIP and use code FIGHT for 60% off to support real journalism that puts America first, not woke ideology. Don’t wait, join today.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

