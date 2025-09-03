Trump Just Humiliated Every Obama and Biden Staffer on LinkedIn With One Move

Folks, if there’s one thing Donald Trump has mastered, it’s the art of memetic provocation. He’s basically the Troll Master General at this point.

This week, he revealed in an interview he’d be adding a portrait of Joe Biden’s autopen — yes, the autopen, not Biden himself — to his “Presidential Wall of Fame” in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

That was fantastic, but the encore may have been better.

Let’s put it this way: Former Obama and Biden staffers might want to check their LinkedIn profiles.

The White House set off a social media frenzy after it swapped out its official LinkedIn profile photo for a picture of Donald Trump. You know what that means? Anyone who lists working at the White House as part of his or her work experience — staff, interns, you name it — suddenly looks like they worked for Trump on their resume.

Oh, and even if you were the president of the United States. Even the LinkedIn page of Barack Obama (who knew he even had a LinkedIn page?) now sports a gigantic Trump face right beneath “President of the United States.” I can just imagine the existential shockwaves rippling through D.C. and every Democratic LinkedIn power-user. The panic! The embarrassment! The retching. Could anyone have predicted LinkedIn itself would become the front lines of a political prank war?

Obama's LinkedIn page now has Trump on it after the WH changed its profile picture pic.twitter.com/DHxhc19fEs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 3, 2025

The incident went viral after a former White House staffer posted on X, bewailing his Trumpified profile. Suddenly, the most prized bullet point in his resume — the sacred “White House experience”— became a monument to MAGA.

The White House is now posting on LinkedIn and made their profile picture a picture of Trump’s face, which means if you worked for the White House in the past, and it’s on your profile, people see Trump’s face.



I guess that’s what I get for using LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/08c5HoMI0P — Jeremy Edwards (@jeremymarrell) September 2, 2025

Just to hammer home how intentional this spectacle is, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung came right out and said the move was designed to “troll” anyone listing White House experience on LinkedIn.

That’s the whole point, dummy.



Trolololololol https://t.co/sRLTBuwHmp — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) September 2, 2025

Personally, I’m waiting for Judge James Boasberg to order the White House to put the generic profile picture back, and I’m only half joking here. The man literally just released a woman who made death threats against Trump. Between that and all the other absurd anti-Trump rulings he’s made, it is hardly outside the realm of possibility that this would happen.

This whole episode is a reminder of why Trump drives Democrats insane: He doesn’t just beat them politically, but he also humiliates them culturally. What was once a staid résumé credential has now been memed into a badge of MAGA. Staffers who thought their Obama or Biden ties guaranteed prestige suddenly find themselves branded with Trump’s face, and there’s not a court order in the world that can undo the ridicule. It’s trolling elevated to art, and Democrats never saw it coming.

