Trump Epically Trolls Biden Again

President Donald Trump has never been one to miss an opportunity for humor at the expense of his political rivals, and his latest idea may be his boldest act of trolling yet. In a conversation with Reagan Reese in the Oval Office, Trump revealed his vision for the redesigned Rose Garden, where presidential portraits will line the walkways in ornate gold frames.

Advertisement

But when it came to Joe Biden, Trump had something very different in mind.

As he showed Reese the new portraits, she remarked, “I love the frames, I love the gold.” Trump explained, “So that was done for very high-end paintings. I’m looking at frames and saying, ‘what about that one?’” Then, Reese pressed him on whether Biden would also get a spot in the display.

Trump paused, then grinned. “Isn’t that an interesting question,” he said. “And I’ll listen to you too, because it’s a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen.”

The room erupted in laughter. “Oh, that’s hilarious,” Reese told him.

Trump didn’t miss a beat. “He didn’t win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president.”

To prove he was serious, Trump even showed Reese a mock-up of what the so-called “Biden Autopen” portrait would look like hanging in the Rose Garden alongside the greats. “So what do you think?” he asked her.

“I think you got to,” Reese responded.

“I gotta do it,” Trump said.

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump says he will be adding a portrait of Joe Biden’s autopen to his “Presidential Wall of Fame” in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden



“It’s going up in about two weeks,” Trump told @reaganreese_



I can’t freaking WAIT for the Democrat meltdown 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/FUJwVxKvMS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2025

Advertisement

The autopen has been around since the 1950s, but its constitutional legitimacy has always been questionable. Barack Obama tested the limits in 2013, signing a bill into law from a Hawaiian vacation with cover from a Bush-era legal memo. But the Biden administration took things much further, routinely using the device in ways that raise doubts about whether the president himself even approved pardons or executive orders issued in his name.

For Our VIPs: Why Does Trump Want to Rename the Department of Defense?

No president had ever relied on the autopen so often — or under such a veil of secrecy. The revelation was especially troubling given that it happened during a presidency already clouded by widespread doubts about the commander-in-chief’s mental capacity.

In June, it emerged that the Biden administration used the autopen for pardons and executive orders even while Biden was physically present in Washington, a glaring inconsistency that suggests he may not have known, or consented to, what was being done in his name.

The crisis deepened in July when the New York Times revealed that Biden had not personally approved every pardon or act of clemency attributed to him. That exposé left the most chilling question unanswered: during Biden’s presidency, was the constitutional power of the executive branch quietly transferred from the elected president to a machine and to unelected aides who controlled it?

Advertisement

By giving Biden’s “portrait” in the Rose Garden to a machine, Trump is doing more than just mocking his former opponent; he’s cementing Biden’s legacy as a president defined by absence, detachment, and failure. Future generations walking through the Rose Garden would see Washington, Lincoln, and Reagan staring proudly from gilded frames and then, in Biden’s place, a cold mechanical autopen.

Trump's autopen portrait idea is legendary-level trolling that perfectly captures Biden's pseudo-presidency! PJ Media digs into scandals the establishment buries. Back our relentless reporting by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Use the promo code FIGHT and save 60% on your membership. Choose truth over mainstream lies. Support conservative journalism that puts America First!