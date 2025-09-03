Hey Dems: When Everything Is an Existential Crisis, Nothing Is an Existential Crisis

Whenever I'm doing my weekday morning perusal of the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post, I find myself thinking, "It must be exhausting for them to keep up this level of outrage." Sure, I was plenty steamed while having to write about Joe Biden from 2021-2025, but there was one HUGE difference: I was writing about reality.

Spurred on by ever-darker mutations of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media create hysterical and fantastical dystopian fictions to keep their rage stoked. The President Trump they write about is cut almost entirely from whole cloth. A prime example is a recent column from longtime Opinion writer Frank Bruni titled, "The Unchecked, Unbalanced Reign of King Donald."

Somebody please get Frankie a tissue and a clean diaper.

During President Trump's first term, I was often asked by people who were committing to fulltime hysteria about politics how I remained so calm. I told every one of them that I was old enough to understand that not everything is an existential crisis. I have been an avowed partisan conservative my entire political life, but I'd never viewed a presidential election as a potential endgame for the United States. Up to that point, anyway. There was a lot riding on the 2024 election; thankfully I had accrued some street cred by then about not being one to give into needless panic. I would be an expatriate American writing from exile to avoid gulag time if Princess Cackles had been elected.

The point there is that I pick and choose my political battles and moments to warn about freedom's end times very well.

In stark contrast to my approach, the 2025 Dems and their media mouthpieces have opted for a fever pitch that they believe is always in need of more fever. Being angry is the only response that Democratic Party elites have come up with since their shellacking last year. In lieu of policy ideas, they just write and scream about how much they hate Donald Trump. Shrillness is their fuel, which creates a never-ending supply of fever to throw on the fire.

Here is another example. This one is from Thomas Edsall, a Times Opinion contributor who was the inspiration for my "Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week" column during the Biden years:

President Trump is winning. Universities retreat under pressure, law firms submit to extortion, scientific and medical research funding has been decimated, federal employees face ideological purges, tariffs are imposed as political weapons, the military has become a domestic police force and the administration is demanding that cultural institutions mute or even eliminate criticism of the worst aspects of America’s past. The president targets each constituency in isolation, leaving all divided and vulnerable.

Edsall lives in Washington, D.C., so he's probably been hiding inside for years to avoid being mugged or shot. He should get out more and see what the real world is like, 'cause he sure ain't living in it.

You can see that most of Edsall's pique comes from the fact that Americans who aren't coastal liberals are tired of the anti-American toxicity that the Dems have imbued in so many of our institutions and President Trump's actions reflect that. The universities that "retreat under pressure" have become antisemitic cesspits thanks to Edsall and his ilk. He's mad that Trump doesn't want them breeding a generation of American Brownshirts.

That last line is dripping with absurdity. In Wednesday's Morning Briefing, we discussed the fact that the Democrats are batting 1.000 lately when it comes to being on the wrong side of the "80/20" issues that President Trump has been dealing with. It's just the people running the party who are hanging around in 20% Land, of course. Issues don't get overwhelming support just because one side of the political aisle supports them.

Dem elites are frustrated that regular Americans won't join them in the rage-fest. The reason for that is because it is impossible for sane people to get invested in nonreality, which is where the Democratic National Committee headquarters have been located for a while now. Apparently, no one in the upper echelon of the party has ever read "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." Dems have been crying "Wolf!" since 2016, and nobody outside of the bluest of cities is listening.

Relevant: It's OK to Call Your Political Opponents Insane If They're, You Know, Insane

What people do notice is that the Democrats' dire predictions have never come to pass and that President Trump has yet to grow fangs, horns, and a Hitler moustache per their predictions.

People notice the real world.

