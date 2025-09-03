Rubio Doesn't Hold Back: Military Action Against Cartels 'Will Happen Again'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Mexico City today. He met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum earlier, and afterwards, he held a press conference with the country's foreign secretary, Juan Ramón. There was a lot of talk about the usual topics, but when it came time for the press to ask questions, the thing everyone wanted to know about was yesterday's decisive military action against the Tren de Aragua drug boat in the Caribbean Sea.

Over the last 24 hours, many — and by many, I mean mostly Democrats, MSM reporters, and dictators — are have gotten upset that the U.S. Navy didn't capture these guys and bring them to the United States for "due process" (only for some left-wing judge to say the Donald Trump administration was wrong to capture these criminals and free them into our country or something, I suppose).

When asked about that, Rubio didn't mince words. (Emphasis mine.)

The United States has long, for many, many years, established intelligence that allow us to interdict and stop drug boats. And we did that, and it doesn't work. Interdiction doesn't work because these drug cartels, what they do is they know they're gonna lose 2% of their cargo. They bake it into their economics. What will stop them is when you blow them up, when you get rid of them. The way the president of the United States is going to wage war on narco-terrorist organizations. This one was operating in international waters, headed towards the United States to flood our country with poison, and under President Trump, those days are over.

Rubio also said, "It'll happen again."

While he suggested that reporters with any questions about the specifics of the military operation should direct them to the Pentagon, he made it clear that he and President Trump aren't screwing around with these criminals anymore as has been done in the past. (Again, emphasis mine.)

The president of the United States has determined that narco-terrorist organization pose a threat to the national security of the United States. I don't need to explain to you why. They are traffickers of people, they are traffickers of deadly drugs, and they are traffickers of all kinds of illicit needs, and they use the money that they generate to destabilize governments in the region, which in and of itself then poses a threat to the United States.



So he has designated for what they are. They are narco-terrorist organizations. These are not stock brokers. These are not real estate agents who on the side deal a few drugs. These are organized, corporate structured organizations who specialize in the trafficking of deadly drugs into the United States of America. They pose an immediate threat to the United States. Period. If you're on a boat full of cocaine or fentanyl, whatever, headed to the United States, you're an immediate threat to the United States. And the president, under his authority as commander-in-chief, has a right under exigent circumstances to eliminate imminent threats to the United States, and that's what he did yesterday in international waters, and that's what he intends to do.



We're not gonna sit back anymore and watch these people sail up and down the Caribbean like a cruise ship. It's not gonna happen. It's not gonna happen anymore. They're not going to bring drugs into the United States. We're going to stop them. I know a lot of presidents have talked about doing it. This president is not a talker, he's a doer, and he's gonna do it.

Period is right. I saw so many armchair statesmen on X last night slamming yesterday's operation. It's almost like they want to roll over and let the terrorists win because that's exactly what these people are. They aren't "drug dealers" and "gang members" as so many like to call them to downplay their threat. We're not going to benefit from some sort of Nancy Reagan "Just say no" campaign. As I wrote last night, they are terrorists with a motive who want to wreak havoc on our country and our people through irregular warfare, and they've been doing it for quite some time. We're just not putting up with it anymore.

Here's a video snippet from the press conference. I love it when Rubio's inner "Mad Marco" comes out, especially when he's dealing with the press. But I love it even better that we have an administration that knows we're the greatest country in the world and acts likes it by stopping anyone who wants to harm us. This may not look like traditional warfare, but we are indeed at war. We're at war against these cartels, against these terrorists, and against so many who want to see us lose our standing as the greatest country in the world.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: Marco Rubio is holding NOTHING BACK about doubling and tripling down on eliminating narcoterrorist threats to the United States!



"These are not stockbrokers. These are not real estate agents… These are organized, corporate, structured organizations who specialize… pic.twitter.com/TpmMHdKPRq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

