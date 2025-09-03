The Ultimate Poison Pill: The Death of the Democratic Party and the Difference Between Good and Evil

Theologians dedicate their lives to understanding the Almighty, but even the wisest, smartest theologian’s understanding is limited: A finite being is incapable of fully understanding an Infinite Being. The disparity is simply too great.

It’d be like a mosquito trying to comprehend string theory — only more so.

On the other hand, if you want to understand the Devil/evil, you don’t need a theologian. They lack the right training.

Instead, you need a marketing expert.

(Hey! That’s me!)

It goes to the fundamental difference between good and evil: Morality is an absolute standard; like God, it is what it is. (“I am who I am.”) Our personal values reflect our beliefs, hopes, fears, and aspirations, but morality itself exists on an entirely different canvas, one that’s utterly indifferent to popular opinion.

Ultimate morality isn’t subject to democratic roll calls: It is what it is.

But evil is 100% outcome-based. It’s explicitly tied to cause-and-effect. The snake in Eden said what it said to induce a specific set of actions: “Eat that fruit!” Without the right sales pitch, the snake’s actions would’ve failed.

That’s because everything the Devil/evil does is outcome-based. He can’t win unless we take the bait.

Which makes the Devil a marketer: He’s marketing evil.

And outcome-based behavior can (almost) always be reverse-engineered. In the marketing world, we do it every damn day. In fact, that’s what I love about marketing: It’s the easiest litmus test on the planet!

Either your marketing strategy worked, or it didn’t. Doesn’t matter if it “should” have worked, or if the plan was super-clever, or if the CEO loved it so much that he gave you a big, fat bonus. If it achieved the right results, then it was a good plan; if it didn’t, it wasn’t. Period, end of story.

The bottom line IS the bottom line.

And this brings us to today’s Democratic Party. They’re being marketed a “poison pill” that their base cannot resist.

A few party elders recognize the danger. They’re issuing warnings — pleading and begging for common sense to prevail. But they’re badly outnumbered. It’s a fight they cannot win.

And deep in their heart, I think they know it.

The poison pill is called socialism. Its human avatar is New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Right now, the Democratic Party is standing at the crossroads. The choice is entirely theirs: Do they market to their base or do they market to the masses?

One road will energize the base but lose the country. The other will do the opposite.

From the People's World article, “Why won’t top Democrats endorse Mamdani?”:

Like many Democratic Socialists, Mamdani chose to run for office as a Democrat. This was likely his most viable path to victory. Unfortunately, many top Democrats cannot accept a self-identifying socialist in their ranks. […] Chuck Schumer brushed off a question about endorsing Mamdani and his allies being primaried by stating that, “Democrats are united; we are fighting the high costs people pay.” That Democratic unity does not, apparently, extend to the Mamdani campaign which contains the boldest proposals to address affordability that have come out of anybody in the Democratic Party in years. Gov. Hochul too refused to endorse, and in an interview said she was “concerned about the policing community and the environment for businesses.” This kind of tone-deaf politics—worrying about corporate profits while one in four New Yorkers are living in poverty—exemplifies the third way neoliberalism that’s been at the heart of Democratic Party politics for more than three decades. Avoiding the inconvenience of actually having to take any position, Sen. Booker simply claimed that he would not make an endorsement in New York City politics. That despite the fact that back in 2009 Booker endorsed billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who isn’t even a Democrat and then received $26,000 in campaign funds for the race. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked directly if he would endorse Mamdani. He responded with some non-committal verbiage to avoid the question. Certainly, many of these Democrats are uneasy about Mamdani’s economic policies and his label of Democratic Socialist.

The existential dilemma is that a solid majority of Democrats prefer socialism to capitalism. But the rest of America does not, says the Cato Institute:

The survey also took Americans’ temperature about capitalism, socialism, and even communism. Most Americans have favorable views of capitalism (59 percent) and unfavorable views of socialism (57 percent) and especially communism (86 percent). Some groups stand out with greater support for socialism than capitalism. For instance, more Democrats have positive views of socialism (67 percent) than capitalism (50 percent). Strong liberals lead the way with 82 percent having favorable views of socialism compared to 28 percent who feel positive toward capitalism. Among Americans under 30, 62 percent feel favorable toward socialism, and 50 percent feel favorable toward capitalism. Only 14 percent of Americans have favorable views of communism, while 86 percent have unfavorable views. Some groups like communism more than others. The percentages of Americans who feel favorable toward communism are as follows: 34 percent under 30.

29 percent of strong liberals.

28 percent of residents in big cities.

26 percent of African Americans. [emphasis added]

Within the Democratic Party, socialism is clearly ascending: There’s now a stunning 54-point gap(!) amongst “strong liberals'” preference for socialism over capitalism. Which means, for the foreseeable future, a socialist candidate will have a gargantuan advantage over a capitalist candidate in the Democratic primaries.

Thus, there will be FAR more Socialist Democratic candidates capturing the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2026 and 2028.

Let’s return to the “Why won’t top Democrats endorse Mamdani?” article:

Despite the lack of endorsements from these Democratic Party leaders, Mamdani is still way ahead in the polls for the November general election. Meanwhile, the national Democratic Party is polling at -30% in terms of favorability. Perhaps the non-endorsements of these leaders will be beneficial for Mamdani. As the establishments of both parties garner more and more critique, they lose their popularity and credibility. Not having the Democratic Party machine will certainly dissuade some wealthier Democratic voters. But could this signal a real change in the Democratic Party? Could this capitalist party go beyond the neoliberal, corporate strategies of the last four decades? Could it become a (Social-) Democratic Party? Or will it collapse like the Whig Party in the 19th century? It is difficult to predict, but it is certain that a growing slice of the voting base is tired of the most unfettered versions of capitalism and imperialism that Democratic leaders have for too long either failed to challenge or themselves presided over. [emphasis added]

I’ve mentioned my marketing mentor, Bob Circostas, before. (He’s the first-ever home shopping host in TV history, pioneered the infomercial format, and personally achieved over $3 billion in TV sales.) But very early in his career, Bob had had enough. All this sales stuff left him feeling dirty.

“I don’t like selling to people anymore,” he admitted to his boss.

“Good. Don’t sell to them,” he was told. “Instead, help them.”

It was a subtle psychological switch that made all the difference: Selling “to” people felt predatory — like he was taking advantage of his audience’s gullibility. But “helping” people, by showing ‘em how this handy-dandy product would improve their lives and make ‘em happier?

You betcha! After all, Bob liked helping people.

It didn’t just make him feel better about his job; it also made him a more persuasive salesman. Suddenly, his passion and emotion leapt off the TV screen.

This is why the Democratic Party cannot and will not resist the Mamdani poison pill. Too many leftists believe it’s in their own best interest to swallow it. They really, truly believe they’re “helping” their party by embracing socialism.

That’s the magic marketing sauce: Get your audience to believe it’s in their best interest to do what you want ’em to do. Once you do that, everything else falls into place.

Very literally, it’s the oldest trick in The Book: If the snake hadn’t convinced Eve that it was in her best interest to eat the fruit — that it would make her Godlike — we’d still be living in Eden. In Eve’s mind, the snake was “helping” her.

Even though he wasn’t.

Snakes, Satan, socialism, and the Democratic Party. I’m tellin’ ya, it’s all just marketing.

Thank you for your consideration!