Epstein Victims Aim to Release Their Own List

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual exploitation have expressed the intention to release a list they compiled themselves, revealing big names most closely associated with the late convicted sex offender.

As Americans continue to call for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI to push for the release of more Epstein documents, and a congressional committee just made many Epstein documents public, survivors of the financier’s abuse haven’t been behindhand in speaking out. One recently claimed that she and other survivors are working independently of any other entities to put together a list.

Speaking to World Without Exploitation, one survivor, Lisa Phillips, called on Congress as she asked for the release of more files regarding Epstein’s nefarious activities. “Congress must choose, will you continue to protect predators, or will you finally protect survivors?” she asked. “Transparency is justice. Release the files, end the secrecy, and stand with us in declaring that no one, no billionaires, no politicians, not world leaders [sic], is above the law.” It seems that the House Oversight Committee is in the process of fulfilling that request now.

🚨BREAKING: Epstein survivors announce that they will compile their own list of abusers who frequented his island and plane.



“We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. We will compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world.” pic.twitter.com/6fo58sYo85 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 3, 2025

Regardless of the Trump administration’s handling of the situation, Epstein was originally and always will be a Democrat scandal. We know that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were sexual exploiters of minors — they were both convicted in court — and that they knew many high-profile people in government, media, and entertainment, particularly Democrats. The only question is, how many of these business and personal friends knew about or took advantage of the perverted services which Epstein had available?

Phillips stated, “We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now together, as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors. No one else is involved.”

She ended by urging, “Stay tuned for more details on that, because history is watching, and so are the women who will come after us. Thank you.”

Her comments follow the release on Tuesday of tens of thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents by the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. “We just released ALL the subpoenaed documents from the DOJ related to Jeffrey Epstein,” the Committee announced on X. The documentation included testimony from survivors of Epstein’s abuse network and yet more evidence implicating convicted child exploiter and Epstein’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Republicans subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, among other prominent political figures, and Committee Chairman James Comer clarified that the investigation is ongoing, and that he is working with the Trump White House and Attorney General Pam Bondi. More documents will therefore no doubt be forthcoming.

As controversy continues to center around the late Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, Congress, the DOJ/FBI, and the victims all can provide different and elucidating information to ensure accountability for sexual criminals.

