Trump Roasts Xi As CCP Falsely Claims WWII Victory Credit

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) engaged in its usual propaganda, claiming credit for the victory of Americans and free Chinese in World War II, President Donald Trump mocked the dishonesty of this revision of history.

Exactly 80 years ago yesterday, Japan unconditionally surrendered to America and the other Allies to end WWII. The CCP held a Victory Day parade, trying to pretend the win against Japan was due to the CCP military. In fact, not only did the CCP not play a significant military role in opposing Japan’s invasion, but the Chinese representative who signed the 1945 surrender document was explicitly anti-CCP and had to flee the country when the CCP took over.

Trump highlighted the hypocrisy in a social media post. “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump questioned.

He added, “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Roasts aside, the CCP is the worst mass-murdering regime in human history, with 500 million victims and counting, so it desperately and constantly tries to demonize Japan and America to its people to distract from its own bloody failures. This is easier done with the Japanese, since we are within living memory of the heinous mass atrocities perpetrated by the imperial Japanese during World War II. And since the CCP has no interest in recognizing that Japan is a very different country today, it loves to rewrite history not only to slam the Japanese, but to claim, quite falsely, that it was the primary reason China eventually drove out Japan during World War II. Actually, the CCP did almost nothing to oppose the Japanese, and those laurels belong to the Americans and the free Chinese.

The Diplomat tells a very different and more accurate story, explaining that the democratic KMT forces were the ones who primarily defended China against the Japanese invasion. Author Zachary Keck slams the CCP for highlighting Japanese atrocities in China (which were truly horrific) while ignoring the fact that it has itself killed even more of its own Chinese people than the Japanese did:

Japan’s invasion of China saved the CCP from Chiang Kai-shek and the KMT, and ultimately allowed Mao to defeat the KMT in the ensuing civil war. Indeed, by the end of 1934, the CCP was on the verge of extinction after KMT troops delivered another heavy blow to the Red Army in Jiangxi Province, which forced the Party to undertake the now infamous Long March to Xi’an in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. Chiang initially pursued the Communist forces, and would have almost certainly delivered a final blow to the CCP if war with Japan could have been delayed.

The Diplomat cited two scholars to affirm that in 23 battles, the CCP did not play a major role in a single one, and, “Of the approximately 40,000 skirmishes, just 200 were fought by the CCP, or 0.5 percent.” This is true from 1937 to 1945 — for China, WWII was a part of a longer Sino-Japanese war.

September 2 is not rightfully the CCP’s victory day. The victory against Japan was due to Americans and free Chinese, the same Chinese who now rule the democratic country of Taiwan, which the CCP is unjustly trying to seize.

