Trump Roasts Xi As CCP Falsely Claims WWII Victory Credit

Catherine Salgado | 11:27 AM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) engaged in its usual propaganda, claiming credit for the victory of Americans and free Chinese in World War II, President Donald Trump mocked the dishonesty of this revision of history.

Advertisement

Exactly 80 years ago yesterday, Japan unconditionally surrendered to America and the other Allies to end WWII. The CCP held a Victory Day parade, trying to pretend the win against Japan was due to the CCP military. In fact, not only did the CCP not play a significant military role in opposing Japan’s invasion, but the Chinese representative who signed the 1945 surrender document was explicitly anti-CCP and had to flee the country when the CCP took over.

Trump highlighted the hypocrisy in a social media post. “The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump questioned.

He added, “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Read AlsoFarage Vows Mass Deportations in UK

Roasts aside, the CCP is the worst mass-murdering regime in human history, with 500 million victims and counting, so it desperately and constantly tries to demonize Japan and America to its people to distract from its own bloody failures. This is easier done with the Japanese, since we are within living memory of the heinous mass atrocities perpetrated by the imperial Japanese during World War II. And since the CCP has no interest in recognizing that Japan is a very different country today, it loves to rewrite history not only to slam the Japanese, but to claim, quite falsely, that it was the primary reason China eventually drove out Japan during World War II. Actually, the CCP did almost nothing to oppose the Japanese, and those laurels belong to the Americans and the free Chinese.

Advertisement

The Diplomat tells a very different and more accurate story, explaining that the democratic KMT forces were the ones who primarily defended China against the Japanese invasion. Author Zachary Keck slams the CCP for highlighting Japanese atrocities in China (which were truly horrific) while ignoring the fact that it has itself killed even more of its own Chinese people than the Japanese did:

Japan’s invasion of China saved the CCP from Chiang Kai-shek and the KMT, and ultimately allowed Mao to defeat the KMT in the ensuing civil war. Indeed, by the end of 1934, the CCP was on the verge of extinction after KMT troops delivered another heavy blow to the Red Army in Jiangxi Province, which forced the Party to undertake the now infamous Long March to Xi’an in the northwestern province of Shaanxi. Chiang initially pursued the Communist forces, and would have almost certainly delivered a final blow to the CCP if war with Japan could have been delayed.

The Diplomat cited two scholars to affirm that in 23 battles, the CCP did not play a major role in a single one, and, “Of the approximately 40,000 skirmishes, just 200 were fought by the CCP, or 0.5 percent.” This is true from 1937 to 1945 — for China, WWII was a part of a longer Sino-Japanese war.

Advertisement

September 2 is not rightfully the CCP’s victory day. The victory against Japan was due to Americans and free Chinese, the same Chinese who now rule the democratic country of Taiwan, which the CCP is unjustly trying to seize.

Here at PJ Media, we know that you want honest news without the woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHINA HISTORY JAPAN MILITARY

Recommended

Trump Just Humiliated Every Obama and Biden Staffer on LinkedIn With One Move Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Super Upset That Trump Gets Rid of Bad Guys Stephen Kruiser
NYC Mayor's Race: One Down, One to Go? Stephen Green
WATCH: Scott Jennings Dismantled Jonah Goldberg’s Anti-Trump Talking Points Matt Margolis
CNBC Just Spilled the Awful Truth About California Stephen Green
School Girls Told They Can Escape Boys in Their Locker Rooms if They Admit to Being Mentally Ill Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Occam’s Razor: The Minneapolis Shooter’s True Motivation
The Caviar of the South
Lock Them Up! Trump Says He’d Be Fine with Seeing Comey and Brennan Imprisoned
Advertisement