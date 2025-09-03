Black Comedian Paints Himself White, Goes to NASCAR, Doesn't Find What He Expects

So, apparently, there is a black comedian out there named Druski (whose given name is Andrew Desbordes) who is turning a lot of heads these days with a video of himself not just in whiteface, but with the whole of his upper body painted white, complete with a farmer’s tan sunburn and tattoos. It’s a total hoot until you start paying attention to what is going on.

Druski is getting justified kudos for his astonishingly convincing disguise, which he used to go to a NASCAR race and pose as a rambunctious Southern white guy, but the really impressive work here seems to have been done by his makeup artist (or more likely, makeup team). A clear cultural agenda mars the performance of Druski himself.

That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xcc5ZJypqz — DRUSKI (@druski) September 2, 2025

Druski posted a video clip of himself as this character on X Tuesday evening. It runs just two minutes and seventeen seconds, but it gives viewers an ample glimpse of the extraordinary makeup job and of the comedian’s adventures as a white man at NASCAR. As of Wednesday afternoon, this clip has over 83 million views on X and has over 555,000 likes.

Druski clearly wanted to make people think he was a Southern redneck; the New York Post observed Wednesday that he “completed the redneck character’s look with a mullet, beard, American flag cowboy hat and a pair of overalls with no shirt revealing American flag tattoos.” When Druski posted the video, he added the caption “That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN.”

Okay, so this hyper-patriotic white Southern guy, as Druski portrays him, is in the first place a total slob, walking around with his massive rolls of fat on display for the delectation of all and sundry, yelling, spitting, cursing, drinking, and telling off-color jokes. All right. It’s all in fun, right? Sure. But Druski’s redneck is a stereotype come to life, so on-the-nose that it raises the inevitable question of what the reaction might be if any other group were portrayed in a similar way.

Some people have asked if Druski’s act means that blackface is no longer the heinous crime it has been portrayed as being over the last few years, but the larger question is why it is culturally acceptable on the left to make fun of Southern white men but of no other group of people anywhere on the planet.

And it gets worse. The Post notes that at one point, the white redneck Druski “disgustedly spits at the feet of a black man walking past him while leaning against the hood of a car.” Nor is that all: “In another moment, he stops his truck beside a black man and asks him ‘You lost, boy?’ When the man tells him he’s going to the NASCAR race, Druski leans out the window, spits, and tell him to ‘find something safe to do, boy.’”

Now, this video shows Druski’s character interacting with a good many NASCAR fans, and yet Druski himself is the only one who is racist. The odds that any actual person doing any genuinely racist thing would have been included are only around 100%, and yet Druski can only show himself being racist toward black people, and only when no one else is around. He is apparently trying hard to show NASCAR fans, Southern white Americans, and patriots in general as a bunch of racists, but he can’t find anyone to flesh out the stereotype, so he has to do it himself.

Motorsports photographer Holden Edward accordingly commented: “Conflicted because it’s funny but also I kinda hate to see it. It’s hard enough as it is trying to tell people that you watch NASCAR without them either 1) giving you s**t or 2) judging the hell out of you. We don’t need to promote the stereotype, yet NASCAR gave him VIP…”

Why on earth they would do that when Druski clearly wanted to portray NASCAR fans in as negative a light as possible was not immediately clear. Edward said: “It’s definitely a product of something thinking ‘hey all publicity is good publicity’ but it’s really not. Everything seems to be one step forward two steps back.” He added: “I believe he was there with the Monster drivers, [Riley] Herbst and [Ty] Gibbs.” Why would drivers at a NASCAR race want to perpetuate these stereotypes? That also was unclear.

One X user commented: “That skit is not going to help the stereotype and reputation at all. That scene where he spits at the guys feet is especially bad. Not a good look imo.” He was talking about the reputation of NASCAR, but the same could be said for Southerners, white Americans, and all patriots. With hatred of this kind directed at them, and not infrequently, how will the nation’s divisions ever be healed?

The left tries to perpetuate its cartoonish view of the world with stunts such as Druski's, ignoring the fact that when he was posing as a white redneck, he was the only racist around.