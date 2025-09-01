Smithsonian Celebrates Violent Racist Cult

Yes, the Smithsonian Institution is just as bad as President Donald Trump has said, if not worse.

President Trump has taken aim at the leftist propaganda that the Smithsonian passes off as sober, objective history in its museum exhibits, and the establishment media is, of course, in a total uproar. The Daily Kos denounced the alleged “rush to whitewash U.S. history at the Smithsonian museums.” In this instance, “whitewash” means to “remove leftist bias.” Meanwhile, DW says: “Critics warn of historical erasure, while museum-goers and historians emphasize the importance of confronting the past.” See, if we focus on anything but America’s past sins and evils, we’re not “confronting the past.”

Advertisement

“The assault on the Smithsonian,” the Guardian warns darkly, “comes wrapped, as it were, as part of a broader attack on democracy, scenes of which we see playing out every day.” As is so often the case when leftists talk about “democracy,” the word in that sentence means “leftist control of the political system and the public discourse.” Trump is breaking that hegemony, and that’s one key reason why they hate him with such passionate intensity.

Yet once again (surprise, surprise), Trump is right. The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that “the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian Institution center in Washington, D.C., features exhibits that glorify violent radical groups like the Nation of Islam (NOI) and offer historical falsehoods on issues like slavery.”

Nor is the glorification of this race-hate group a small part of the museum: “The NOI features prominently in the museum, with exhibits offering effusive praise to the group with little mention of the organization's history of violence, anti-White radicalism, and anti-Semitism.”

One museum exhibit is effusive in its praise for the Nation, saying: "For over 40 years, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad (1897–1975) led the Nation of Islam, which served as a spiritual sanctuary and self-help organization for millions of African Americans. Its religious, educational, and economic institutions promoted Black unity, pride, and moral discipline and helped its members overcome poverty and other social ills."

Advertisement

Well, that all sounds terrific, but there is a bit more about the NOI that the Smithsonian isn’t telling its hapless marks. The Nation of Islam is one of the most hateful and racist organizations on the planet today. It was founded in the early 1930s by an obscure figure named Wallace D. Fard (or Farad), an umbrella salesman who has been variously described as an Arab and a Pakistani, and who began preaching in Detroit that Islam, or his own adulterated version of it (which included the claim that Fard was the incarnation of Allah), was the original religion of the black man.

Fard attracted a zealous follower in Elijah Poole, who, renamed Elijah Muhammad, took Fard’s message of race hate (most memorably summed up in the assertion that “the white man is a devil”) to black communities nationwide, ultimately converting such luminaries as Malcolm Little, who became Malcolm X, and the boxer Cassius Clay, who became Muhammad Ali.

The Nation of Islam teaches that a mad scientist named Mr. Yakub created white people on the island of Madagascar, thereby introducing evil into the world. This is, you may be surprised to learn, scant evidence for this claim, but that’s the basis for the Nation’s race-hate theology.

Advertisement

The Nation is not any recognizable form of Islam that has ever existed in Islamic history, but it does share some of the core elements of Islam, including virulent antisemitism, which may indicate that Nation members hold to other tenets of Islam as well, and are sympathetic to the global jihad. Its current leader, 92-year-old Louis Farrakhan, has called in the past for 10,000 volunteers to stalk and kill white people.

Related: At the Smithsonian, Now Even Mickey Mouse Is (What Else?) Racist

The Smithsonian, however, celebrates the NOI’s violent paramilitary group, the Fruit of Islam, a "model of self-defense." Yet Fruit of Islam members were involved in the murder of Malcolm X in 1965 after he broke with the Nation. Also, “when Hamaas Abdul Khaalis sent letters denouncing Elijah Muhammad to dozens of NOI mosques in 1973, members of the group slaughtered his entire family at their home in the Shepherd Park neighborhood of Washington, D.C.” A model of self-defense. Yeah.

And so Trump is entirely correct: a taxpayer-funded national museum should not be lionizing a group as unsavory and dangerous as the Nation of Islam. The establishment media tears at the reform of the Smithsonian only reinforces the fact that this reform is urgently needed.

Advertisement

The left's outrage over the reform of the Smithsonian exposes the establishment media’s true agenda: teaching people to hate their own nation and heritage. At PJ Media, we love America, and this shines through in all of our reporting. Become a PJ Media VIP and get all the good things we offer. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off.