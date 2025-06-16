The Morning Briefing: You Know, I Rather Enjoy Being on the Side of Patriotism

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Bezzenfeldz was confident that he would be able to secure funding for his Dickies-clad production of "Gong Show — The Musical!"

I hope that all of the fathers out there had a great Father's Day. My daughter lives 2300 miles away (this country is BIG), so I was flying solo in the dad department yesterday, but it did give me time to enjoy some late spring weather here in my beloved Sonoran Desert:

My fellow southern Arizonans: summer is only 5 days away, so let's enjoy these mild springtime temperatures while we can. pic.twitter.com/4eBOCO1MXM — SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 15, 2025

It was rather warm like that here all weekend, so we didn't have a much of a "No Kings Day" presence here in the Old Pueblo. Apparently, the kids were successful: I checked, and we don't have a king. In fact, there are no extra kings anywhere in the world as of yesterday. Well done, "No Kings" marchers.

I've been butting heads with organized leftist protests for a very long time. They're all organized, by the way, nothing organic happens on the American Left. In last week's all-access episode of "Unwoke," I explained that almost every gathering of any size that I've encountered has had the grubby paws of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) all over it. Rick later wrote a post confirming that SEIU was indeed one of the primary "partners" in the "No Kings" tantrum.

Despite all of the organization and resources, these branded protests keep getting lamer all the time. The "No Kings" nonsense is the dumbest one yet, and I write that as one who dealt with the "Occupy Wall Street" buffoons for a year. As Rick wrote in the headline of his post, we deserve "Higher Quality Opposition." That echoed something I wrote back in March.

These commie kids are so insipid that it's almost no fun verbally beating up on them.

Everything with the Trump Derangement Crowd comes off as acting out their daddy issues. The "No Kings" fit reeked of it. They were mad because President Trump was celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, and he happens to share a birthday with America's fighting force. In their telling of the story, he was making it a vanity project to honor himself. The idea was patently absurd.

The real sore spot for the Dems in last Saturday's situation actually predates their hatred for Trump. They're very uncomfortable with any overt displays of American patriotism, and have been for a very long time. They've been that way for as long as I can remember. If there is any evidence of the Democrats being big fans of "Rah-rah" patriotism since World War II, I don't run across them.

Saturday's affair was a celebration, pure and simple. This is from Athena:

No, it wasn’t a goose-stepping military parade à la North Korea or Germany circa 1939. It was a proud celebration of military prowess and professionalism in service of the American Spirit. The parade was configured to spotlight the U.S. Army’s 250-year history rather than to inspire fear in the hearts of our enemies; the intended audience was very much the American patriot. Troops marched in a loose cadence that allowed for the individuality of each soldier’s gait, rather than in the sort of inhuman perfection achieved by communist overseers. Those riding in the rolling stock smiled broadly and waved to the crowds. They saluted with pride and love of country as they passed the reviewing stand, rather than freezing in rigid salute to Dear Leader. In return, the Commander-in-Chief spent much of the two-hour parade on his feet, saluting the troops passing by.

Quoting Col. Walter E. Kurtz from "Apocalypse Now": "The horror."

The 250th anniversary was most definitely a reason for a big bash, it's not as if President Trump was reaching for a reason to march some troops down the street for his amusement. The reality is that, had any Republican president been celebrating the United States Army, the Democrats would have been apoplectic.

Along with my good friend Kevin Downey Jr., I have had the honor of performing for American troops all over the world (that's how KDJ and I first met and became friends). The more time I spend with them, the more impressed I am. It's easy to be a flag-waving, America First kind of person, more Democrats should try it.

It would break them of the habit of rooting for terrorists.

Let's have a great week, fellow patriots.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

“How many windows did you wash today?”



“One” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DZ5zDv0Z4F — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 13, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Still in a Beach Boys mood.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

