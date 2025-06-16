THEY GOT HIM: Minnesota Shooter Vance Boelter Apprehended

The manhunt is over. Vance Boelter—the suspect in the shocking assassination-style shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers—has been taken into custody. Authorities say he was arrested in rural Sibley County, Minnesota.

BREAKING: Sources tell me the multi-agency task force including MN State Patrol arrested Boelter in the past 10 minutes. He’s been captured alive near Green Isle where a manhunt has been focused all day. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) June 16, 2025





Boelter shot and killed Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark early Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also targeted in a similar attack at their home in Champlin.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that Boelter “verbally” identified himself to authorities Sunday evening.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of his arrest, calling it “the face of evil.” “After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody,” the department said. “Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer.”

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said Boelter was being pursued on both federal and local warrants. “There is information that led us to do the searches…in Sibley County,” Evans said, adding that Boelter’s vehicle and a hat were found nearby.

Evans urged anyone in the area to stay alert. “If you see anything suspicious,” he said, “please contact police.”

The manhunt is over—but the investigation into Boelter’s motives is just getting started.

Boelter impersonated a police officer during the attacks. Reports say he was wearing body armor and a uniform resembling those worn by law enforcement—and his vehicle was reportedly decked out with police-style emergency lights.

While many have been speculating about Boelter’s agenda, and Democrats have been implying that this was anti-Democrat violence, Boulter’s politics are not quite clear. According to reports, there were flyers in his car that read “No Kings”—the same slogan used at anti-Trump protests this weekend, and there’s yet to be any clarification as to whether he was going to target the protests or was supportive of them. He also had a manifesto and a list of names, including Democrat and Republican politicians and abortion clinics. Then there’s the fact that in 2019, Democrat Governor Tim Walz appointed him to a four-year term on the state’s bipartisan Workforce Development Board. And under former Governor Mark Dayton, also a Democrat, he served on a similar council.

Boelter’s wife, Jennifer, reportedly worked as an intern for Gov. Tim Walz back when he was still in Congress. On Saturday morning, she was detained during a traffic stop near Onamia, which also involved several of Boelter’s relatives. According to Tom Hauser of ABC 5 Eyewitness News, nearly a dozen police vehicles swarmed the car and held the scene for up to three hours. Hauser’s sources say officers discovered a weapon, ammunition, cash, and passports inside the vehicle.

The manhunt is over, but the questions remain.