What Does The Minnesota Shooter’s Manifesto Say?

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses were gunned down early Saturday morning by a man reportedly dressed as a police officer. Tragically, Rep. Hortman and her husband didn’t make it. The suspect, Vance Boelter, isn’t some random lunatic—he was actually appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve on a state Workforce Development Board as a private-sector representative. That detail alone raises serious questions. At the time of this writing, Boelter is still on the run, and exchanging gunfire with police.

As PJ Media previously reported, law enforcement also discovered a manifesto and what’s being described as a kill list. The list reportedly included both Democrats and Republicans, though the full list has not been released.

Sen. Hoffman and his wife survived and are recovering after surgery. It’s worth noting that Hortman recently voted to end taxpayer-funded health care benefits for illegal immigrants—a move that didn’t sit well with the activist left. Whether that played a role in this politically charged act of violence is still unknown, but it certainly shouldn’t be ignored.

Until the manifesto is released, or authorities release key details, we can only speculate. Many on the left have jumped to the conclusion that this was an anti-Democrat attack, but Boelter’s connection to Tim Walz, as well as the fact that his wife interned for Walz when he was a congressman, make this unlikely.

According a timeline of the attack, around 2 a.m., a 911 call in Champlin led police to the home of State Sen. John Hoffman, where he and his wife were found shot. Both were rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery; officials later said they were recovering and expected to survive.

Roughly 90 minutes later, at 3:35 a.m., Brooklyn Park police proactively checked on the home of Rep. Melissa Hortman. There, officers encountered a man dressed as a police officer, driving a fake squad car. The suspect opened fire and fled the scene. Inside the vehicle, authorities found a disturbing manifesto listing lawmakers’ names, along with papers bearing the phrase “No Kings,” in reference to the anti-Trump rallies being held nationwide on Saturday. It is not yet clear if he was a supporter of the rallies, or was planning to target them.

By 5:30 a.m., a shelter-in-place order was issued for the area around Edinburgh Golf Course as the manhunt intensified. Just before 10 a.m., Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference confirming Hortman and her husband had died from their injuries.

That manifesto needs to be released, or at the very least, authorities need to tell us what it says. The public has a right to know what motivated this assassin, especially since he is still, as of this writing, on the run. I’m getting sick of being left in the dark, because it always fuels distrust and speculation, as it did when the manifesto of the Covenant School shooter was buried for a year and a half.

If this manifesto contains evidence of left-wing extremism, or right-wing extremism, or some weird amalgam of the two, we deserve to know. Knowing the suspect’s motivations at this point is a public safety necessity when he’s still on the run.

What does the manifesto say? We need to know.

