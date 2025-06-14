Democrats Already Politicizing Minnesota Shootings

In the wake of the horrific shootings in Minnesota that left former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband dead and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife hospitalized, Senator Cory Booker wasted no time jumping in front of a camera to deliver a sermon on “context”—a not-so-subtle attempt to blame President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In a video posted to his X account, Booker began with standard boilerplate stuff: “What happened in Minnesota is horrific. This is not right, it is not normal, it is not justifiable, and should not be tolerated. Violence, political violence, of any kind is not acceptable.”

But then came the pivot. Booker didn’t wait for the investigation to finish before framing the incident as the product of a political environment allegedly fueled by conservative rhetoric.

“The context and rhetoric and actions that spawned violence, too, should not be tolerated,” he said, appearing to imply that the right bears responsibility.

“Assassinations and assassination attempt, murders and a murder attempt,” Booker continued, “and all of us should be grieving in this moment and sending our heart and our love to… that whole community, and especially to the individuals and families affected. But dear God, we’ve got to look at the context in which this has happened.”

What context is that, exactly? At this point, it’s not clear whether Booker is aware—or simply doesn’t care—that the alleged gunman reportedly left behind a manifesto naming both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

As we previously reported, the alleged suspect appears to be tied to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, having reportedly served on a state workforce board after being appointed by Walz in 2019, and by former Governor Mark Dayton in 2016.

According to new reports, the suspect is the Director of Security Patrols at a security firm in Minnesota, and did work in Gaza.

🚨BREAKING: Dr. Vance Boelter, the Tim Walz appointee who is the suspect in the sh00ting of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, is the Director of Security Patrols at a security firm in MN.



This could explain his “law enforcement-like” vehicle & uniform.



He also did work in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/1cgemKZiz1 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 14, 2025

Yet somehow, Booker’s concern about “context” doesn’t seem to include those details. He’s clearly pushing the narrative that America is descending into chaos because of the “rhetoric” he attributes—again, without saying it directly—to the ongoing violence in Los Angeles, which Democrats blame on Trump for enforcing immigration law.

“We are dealing with a context in our country right now that is leading us where more and more of these events happen, and it is unacceptable,” he said. “We must demand more from each other, and we must do more to end what seems to be more and more a pattern in our country that undermines everything we say we are and must be to one another.”

The irony here is impossible to ignore. While Democrats such as Booker lecture the nation about “context,” they’ve remained disturbingly silent as left-wing activists stage violent anti-ICE riots across the country. These aren’t just peaceful protests—they involve arson, assaults on federal buildings, and threats to law enforcement. But to Booker and his allies, that violence is routinely waved off as “resistance.”

On the horrifying shooting in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/nEELX2xP4g — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 14, 2025

I don’t recall seeing a post like this from Booker when Trump was nearly assassinated last year.

Senator Chuck Schumer also joined in, ready to point fingers.

Condemning violence is important but it is not enough. We must also confront the toxic forces radicalizing individuals and we must do more to protect one another, our democracy, and the values that bind us as Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 14, 2025

And so did House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a painfully hypocritical statement lacking self-awareness.

The culture of violence that has been created by political extremists in this country must end. pic.twitter.com/R4Uncs67rR — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 14, 2025

Again, where was the outrage at leftist rioters in Los Angeles, attacking law enforcement and federal officers? Where was the outrage then?

This selective outrage is exactly the kind of double standard that has fueled the rise in political violence. Democrats such as Booker, Schumer, and Jeffries have been turning a blind eye to violence from the left for years. Maybe if they start looking at the violence fomented by their own party, they’ll figure out where the problem really is.

