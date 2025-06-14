BREAKING: Possible ID in Minnesota Lawmaker Shooting Amid Massive Manhunt

The suspect in the assassinations of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as the shooting of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, has reportedly been identified.

“I'm told by a police source in Minnesota the suspect in the shootings of MN state lawmakers is Vance Luther Boelter,” Julio Rosas of The Blaze reports on X. “It appears it is the same Boelter who was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz. He appointed to the Governor's Workforce Development Council in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.”

According to the AP, "Two people familiar with the matter identified the suspect being sought as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. The people could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity."

“Because of the special trust and confidence I have in your integrity, judgment, and ability, I have appointed and commissioned you to have and to hold the office of Business Member [to the] Governor’s Workforce Development Board,” Boelter's notice of appointment reads.

Boelter's term began Dec. 14, 2019, and ended Jan. 2, 2023.

Governor Tim Walz labeled the shooting a “politically motivated assassination,” and authorities recovered a manifesto naming both Democrat and Republican lawmakers as targets. The shooter, dressed as a police officer, struck both homes in the early hours of Saturday morning. The attacks come amid rising political tensions and coincide with the now-canceled “No Kings” protests planned in Minneapolis.

"We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota," Walz said at a press conference on Saturday. "My good friend and colleague Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination."

Meta has blocked the Facebook account linked to Vance Luther Boelter.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the FBI is involved in the ongoing investigation. "I am closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers," she said in a statement. "The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

President Trump has also issued a statement.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers,” Trump said. “Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”

