Newsom and Padilla Get Skewered by One of Their Own

While Democrats like Gavin Newsom and Alex Padilla have been busy staging outrage over the crisis in California, they’re now facing heat from someone in their own camp. On a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN host tore into both Newsom and Padilla, ripping their political stunts and slamming their failure to lead, especially as California spirals into lawlessness.

“If you were Gavin Newsom, as the Wall Street Journal alluded to, you know what you could have done to alleviate this?” Smith asked rhetorically. “Since you wanna take the Trump administration to court and say that he had no business federalizing the National Guard? You could have called the National Guard.”

You can actually hear the frustration in Smith’s voice. He sees this as a failure of leadership, and he's right.

Smith criticized Newsom for failing to act when Los Angeles descended into disorder, arguing that the governor left the door wide open for President Donald Trump to take action.

“You could have made sure that law enforcement throughout the city of Los Angeles had a very strong, vibrant, conspicuous presence,” Smith said. “It might have alleviated the possibility of him calling in — meaning Trump — calling in the National Guard and the Marines. You could have done that, but you didn’t.”

Because of that failure, Smith argued, Newsom created the conditions that allowed Trump to take the reins.

“And because you didn’t,” he continued, “you gave him the opening to do it. Because it makes you look like you’re weak on crime, you’re weak on lawlessness, you’re weak on borders—all the things that got him elected. You’re playing into his hand.”

Smith didn’t stop there. He pivoted to the recent incident involving Padilla, who was forcibly removed from a DHS press conference with Secretary Kristi Noem after disrupting the event and charging the dais.

“And not only did you do it, Gov. Newsom,” Smith said pointedly, “now Sen. Padilla did it. Because we all know you could have waited for her to finish speaking.”

It’s important to understand where Smith is coming from. While he brands himself an independent, his track record shows a clear pattern of backing Democrats over Republicans. Still, he’s not a party loyalist. Smith has made a name for himself by calling out both sides, and he’s been especially critical of Democrats for taking black voters for granted.

He leans liberal on some social issues, but when it comes to crime, education, and economic opportunity, he’s repeatedly taken aim at the left’s failed policies. He doesn’t hold back when progressive agendas lead to lowered standards or outright chaos. That’s why, when Smith calls out the likes of Newsom or Padilla, it carries weight — it’s not coming from a right-wing pundit, but from someone the left assumes is on their side.

Smith’s takedown echoed growing frustration among Americans who see Democratic officials prioritizing performative politics over public safety and sound governance. In just a few minutes, Smith made one thing brutally clear: if Newsom and Padilla were trying to help their cause, they failed miserably.

