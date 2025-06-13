'No Kings' March? Trump and the American People Deserve a Higher Quality Opposition

The list of "partners" for the March of the Drama Queens... er... the "No King's March" that will kick off on Saturday in 1,800 cities and towns (so we're told by the organizers) reads like an American nightmare.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and American Postal Workers Union — all public unions that use dues to fund political operations like the No Kings March — are listed as "partners" along with dozens and dozens of radical-left groups, including Planned Parenthood (no doubt looking for babies to abort), Common Cause, and another radical labor union, the Communication Workers of America.

That's what's going to make this "march" a fiasco.

Anyone and everyone to the left of Karl Marx is going to participate. They will rope in the usual bunch of ignorant college kids, muddying the message even more. In short, no one who is marching and no one who is watching will have a clue what they're doing there or why they're where they are. They will be so intent on promoting their pet causes, they're going to look even dumber than if they were marching for their cause alone.

A "riot of conceits" is what R. Emmett Tyrrell called the liberals' belief system in his book, "The Liberal Crack-Up." There will be a lot fewer "King Don" chants and more "Save the Whales," or "Kill the Rich" ask-and-answer calls like "What do we want?" "Justice!" "When do we want it?" Now!"

Let's face it, my friends on the left. You are totally outclassed. If this were a heavyweight title bout, the ref would have stopped it in the first round. Some people are actually laughing at you. Defending lawlessness as "legitimate protest"? Contrary to your beliefs, ordinary people are a lot smarter than that.

The Trump administration is focused and on message and has gotten most of the immigration debate right. Trump's erstwhile opponents — Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, Alex Padilla, Cory Booker — appear before the cameras to mouth insanely stupid charges with little basis in fact.

The upshot of their critique is that they disagree with how Trump is going about fulfilling his campaign promise to deport as many illegals as possible.

Meanwhile, Republican governors are calling out their states' National Guard to maintain order during the "No Kings" protests.

CNN:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has suggested that the order used to federalize the National Guard to Los Angeles could make way for a similar response to protests in other states. And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the state’s National Guard this week ahead of planned protests, including a “No Kings” event in San Antonio on Saturday. Missouri’s governor, Mike Kehoe, also activated the state’s National Guard on Thursday “as a precautionary measure in reaction to recent instances of civil unrest across the country.” “We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

The left claims that the presence of troops will incite a violent response from protesters. It's partly true. Among the legitimate protesters are those who believe violence will make Trump look bad and will attempt to start a riot. They will do their best to provoke a violent response from police and law enforcement.

Afterwards, the left will blame the presence of the Guard when the real reason for the violence will be a deliberate, calculated effort to use violence to achieve political ends. It's a leftist tactic dating to the early 20th century. The press usually ignores the provocation by rioters and blames the police.

The opposition to Trump needs a new schtick. The old one is wearing thin.

