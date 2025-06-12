'Unwoke' Free-for-All #88: The Money Behind the Protests

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

There has been a lot of speculation this week about where the money is coming from that is financing the riots in Los Angeles. I honestly don't remember interest in the financial backing of Democrat-run riots being this high before. This is a good thing.

More people need to know that this stuff doesn't just happen on its own.

When Kevin and I were doing show prep (IT'S REAL, AND IT'S SPECTACULAR) for this episode, he brought up the pending "No Kings Day" tantrum that the Democrats have planned for June 14. I had barely paid any attention to it because I've been around for so long that all of their meltdowns look alike to me. Kevin was looking at the interactive map for the proposed nationwide protests and said that he didn't think that they could pull it off. I mentioned that they might be able to and the reason why should be our topic.

Now, I'm not saying that it's a sure bet that they're going to get uprisings in every Podunk town they have on their map. It is rather ambitious. However, I know for a fact that it won't be because of lack of organization or funding. I've been butting heads with lefty protesters for a lot of years now and I've seen the wizards behind their curtains. Trust me, there are curtains and wizards at every lefty protest.

It was a fun discussion and we even worked in a couple of stand-up references. Note, we are not all well-funded in comedy.

Enjoy!

