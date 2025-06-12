'Unwoke' Free-for-All #88: The Money Behind the Protests

Stephen Kruiser | 7:15 PM on June 12, 2025
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

There has been a lot of speculation this week about where the money is coming from that is financing the riots in Los Angeles. I honestly don't remember interest in the financial backing of Democrat-run riots being this high before. This is a good thing. 

More people need to know that this stuff doesn't just happen on its own.

via GIPHY

When Kevin and I were doing show prep (IT'S REAL, AND IT'S SPECTACULAR) for this episode, he brought up the pending "No Kings Day" tantrum that the Democrats have planned for June 14. I had barely paid any attention to it because I've been around for so long that all of their meltdowns look alike to me. Kevin was looking at the interactive map for the proposed nationwide protests and said that he didn't think that they could pull it off. I mentioned that they might be able to and the reason why should be our topic. 

Now, I'm not saying that it's a sure bet that they're going to get uprisings in every Podunk town they have on their map. It is rather ambitious. However, I know for a fact that it won't be because of lack of organization or funding. I've been butting heads with lefty protesters for a lot of years now and I've seen the wizards behind their curtains. Trust me, there are curtains and wizards at every lefty protest.

Advertisement

It was a fun discussion and we even worked in a couple of stand-up references. Note, we are not all well-funded in comedy. 

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

My PJ Media colleagues and I will continue going after leftist lunacy for as long as it exists, which means we're gonna be busy for a while. Our stalwart VIP family keeps us going. If you would like to become part of it, you can subscribe here and use the promo code FIGHT for a huge 60% discount. 

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser
Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

Israel Bombs Iran in Preemptive Strike [LIVE UPDATES] Catherine Salgado
Ground Stop Ordered at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport [UPDATED] Paula Bolyard
BOOM! Elise Stefanik May Have Ended Kathy Hochul’s Career Matt Margolis
How Will the Conservative Movement Respond to Israel’s Attacks on Iran? Scott Pinsker
Democrats Melt Down Over Padilla’s Stunt — Here’s What Really Happened Matt Margolis
Man Shares How He Managed to Walk Away From That Horrific India Air Crash Paula Bolyard

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
What Trump Needs to Do to Win the PR Battle Over the Army's Birthday Parade
Gas Prices Are Even Lower Than Expected in 2025, and We Know Why
Israel Prepares Iran Strike. Will the U.S. Make It a Joint Operation?
Advertisement