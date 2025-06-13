You Won’t Believe Who Tim Walz Says Holds the ‘Moral Authority’ in the World

During a jaw-dropping discussion at the Center for American Progress, Gov. Tim Walz, the failed vice-presidential pick on Kamala Harris’s losing 2024 ticket, openly suggested that communist China might be better suited to lead global diplomacy than the United States.

Let that sink in.

Neera Tanden asked Walz for his thoughts on the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. After rambling about the “situation in Gaza” and lamenting how it “became a central focus in the campaign,” Walz pivoted into full China-apologist mode.

“I was there during the debates, and I voted for the Iran nuclear deal,” Walz said proudly. “I think it was one of the… the most well—” he trailed off, then continued, “with the Russian ambassador, with the French ambassador, um, you know, with our negotiators, with everybody who was there, to bring about… the capacity to stop Iran’s nuclear capacity, but in a way that was not so punitive that we would hamper some of their economic growth.”

Just as an aside, the Iran nuclear deal was so bad that even Sen. Chuck Schumer was against it. But I digress.

Walz’s comments were, in a nutshell, a reflection of the radical left’s worldview. Leftists are more worried about Iran’s economic growth than its terrorism or nuclear ambitions.

But the worst came next. After lamenting that “the Middle East [is] back on fire,” Walz asked, “Who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority?”

Then he answered his own question: “We’re gonna have to face the reality — it might be the Chinese.”

Yes, according to Walz, the Chinese Communist Party — the same regime responsible for enslaving Uyghurs, censoring its own people, crushing dissent in Hong Kong, and backing Iran and Russia — is, in his view, a moral compass for the world.

This man wanted to be vice president.

And then he bashed the United States.

“Because we are not seen as a neutral actor. And we maybe never were,” he claimed, referring to America’s past role in the Middle East. “I don’t wanna tell anybody that. I’m thinking there’s a lot of people say, ‘You always leaned one way in this.’”

Well, yes, America leaned toward our democratic allies and against genocidal theocracies. That used to be a good thing.

This isn’t just misguided; it’s disgraceful. Walz’s comments are a perfect encapsulation of why Americans overwhelmingly rejected him and Kamala Harris in 2024. A man who looks at the mess in Gaza, Israel, and Iran and concludes that China is the adult in the room doesn’t deserve a seat at the table, much less the vice presidency.

Let’s not forget that Walz said this all with a straight face while blasting President Donald Trump’s response. “A tweet from the president today said, ‘I told ’em. I told ’em they should’ve done something, and now here we are.’ Yeah. Here we are,” Walz mocked.

.@GovTimWalz on Israel's preemptive strikes: "Iran has to retaliate in their mind I'm sure and now, who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some kind type agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority...we are not seen as a natural actor...it might be the Chinese..." pic.twitter.com/pi4tpnc4lD — CSPAN (@cspan) June 13, 2025

Here we are indeed — with the Democratic Party's most recent vice presidential nominee praising China’s moral authority while the world burns.

Thank God voters had the sense to send these people packing.

