The Morning Briefing: Greta Thunberg Is Back in the News but She's Not Riots

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is passing out toothbrushes to randos on Venice Beach today.

We will do a quick departure from whatever is going on in Los Angeles right now. Who knew that the world's most notorious delinquent — Greta Thunberg — would one day be welcome relief from the rest of the news cycle?

Advertisement

There were a couple of stories about the little scamp yesterday, we'll start with this one from Scott:

Speaking of heads full of mush, remember Greta Thunberg, the neurodivergent Swede (“she had been diagnosed with Asperger’s, obsessive compulsive disorder and selective mutism”)? She’s the “How deayah you!” kid whom Time Magazine crowned as “ Man Person of the Year” after she quit school to protest against climate change. (I kinda wish I could respond to her “selective mutism” with “selective deafness.”) For her latest PR stunt, she boarded a boat, wrapped herself in the Palestinian flag, and set sail for the warzone in Gaza. It’s a “humanitarian mission,” you see, full of “life-saving cargo.”

She's a real gem, isn't she?

All the worst people in the world are on the "Free Palestine" bandwagon. As Scott says in his post, she's an opinionated lass for a high school dropout. The adults in Israel were not in the mood for Thunberg's attention-seeking antics. Catherine wrote a follow-up to Scott's story:

The world’s most annoying Jew-hating climate activist has not only been intercepted on her way to Gaza by Israeli forces, but she is also going to be forced to watch footage of the heinous October 7 attacks so that she understands why Israel is at war with Gaza. I must confess to feeling some disappointment that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was not allowed to continue on her merry way to Gaza, where perhaps she would have learned the hard way that the jihad-loving Palestinians are just as happy to assault and kill Westerners who support them as Westerners who don’t. But since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is far more generous than I am and saved Greta from the results of her own gross stupidity, it is encouraging news that she will still be made to undergo a dose of reality about those Gazans and their Hamas leaders she is so eager to defend.

Advertisement

That's a brilliant idea. This is what we should be doing in college classrooms and public high schools all over the country. The detached ignorance of the young people in the United States makes them far too easy to manipulate. It's getting people hurt and killed. If they don't want to be disabused of their idiotic notions, ship them all to Gaza and let them learn firsthand what's going on.

Let's see how "Gays for Palestine" plays out over there.

I would really like to find out who funds all of Greta Thunberg's moronic galivanting. I've got bills to pay and all of the leftist ne-er-do-wells don't have jobs but they're world travelers. Brain-dead agitation pays well for some reason.

David wrote a great post yesterday titled, "The Disposable Saints of the American Left" that is a who's-who the vapid people who have been lionized by the Democrats in the last couple of decades. He writes, "If the Left is embracing you, be warned." That's lesson that would be good for squish Republicans in Congress to learn. Leftists can mint and chew up useful idiots with the greatest of ease.

As Scott wrote, Thunberg has a host of spectrum issues. Yes, she's annoying, but she's also being used and abused by the adults around her. I think they messed her up even more when they crowned her the poster girl for climate change. The media attention that she gets could have a tragic ending.

Maybe the IDF can teach her something and make her a little shyer.

But, hey, at least she spared us from any "Escape From Los Angeles" stories today.

Advertisement

We will return to our regularly scheduled gloom and doom tomorrow.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Baby chimp's reaction to seeing its caretaker after a long time.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/FKXoIE6dml — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 9, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. I Love(d) L.A.

'Choose a Side, America'

Trump's Economy Is Crushing Expectations

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Saint Gavin Would Like His Martyrdom Now, Please

What the Media Won't Tell You About Trump's 'Trip'

Here We Go With the 2024 Election Conspiracy Theories

Even Incinerated Robo Taxis Know a Riot When They 'See' One, and They Saw EVERYTHING

Is Donald Trump the Only Adult in the Room? Here's What He's Really Doing in L.A.

IDF Will Force Antisemite Greta Thunberg to Watch Oct. 7 Footage

Most American Thing Ever: A Simple Act of Kindness in the Midst of the L.A. Riots

Shot of Sanity: RFK Ousts CDC Vaccine Panel

The 75th Anniversary Edition of '1984' Goes Full Ministry of Truth

Church and State: When to Leave the Pew Over Politics

The Left’s Latest Tantrum: Trump Sends Troops, They Send Theatrics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Mulls Her Next Move Amid Georgia GOP Convention Buzz

Big Promises, Broken Bolts: Lion, Boeing, and Nikola

Israel Stops Greta Thunberg and Other Nitwits on the ‘Selfie Yacht’

SEIU Union Boss Charged With 'Impeding' L.A. 'ICE' Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place?

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

There's No Way This USA Today Headline About the LA Riots Is Real

+1. Watch Conservative Commentator Ben Ferguson Outclass the Entire CNN Panel on the LA Riots

Dem Rep's Latest Remarks About LA Riots Shows a Profound Detachment From Reality

McClain Backs Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' to Slash Taxes, Boost Economy, and Rein in Government Waste

Challenge to New Jersey’s Under 21 Prohibitions Filed

Cam&Co. FPC Head Says There's a Way to Make a Good Gun Bill Even Better

Supercut: Every Time Democrats Called the Los Angeles Riots 'Peaceful'

Another Chinese Scientist Arrested for Smuggling Biological Material Into the US

Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed

Another Massive NJ Wind Project Blows Off Construction to Wait Trump Out

David Huerta Released on Bond for Attempted Obstruction of ICE, Cosplays as Trump's Political Prisoner

#RIP. Sly Stone, Pioneering Soul and Funk Band Leader of 'Sly and the Family Stone,' Dead at 82

'It's Coming': Dems Hardest Hit After US Attorney Provides Update on ICE Sweeps, Rioter Prosecutions

President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE

Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After This Take on the L.A. Riots

David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show

VIP

A Rare Moment of Courage in Hollywood: Tom Felton’s Quiet Defiance

More Taxpayer-Paid Protests Threatened After Arrest of Democrat Money Man for Blocking ICE

DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXVII: The ‘Queer Elders’ of Chinatown

Advertisement

Why Are Some L.A. Rioters Wearing Hamas Gear?

Suffering in Silence: Four More Stories the Opioid Crackdown Refuses to Hear

Newsom Isn't Leading His State; He's Running for President

Around the Interwebz

Warner Bros. Discovery To Split Into Two Companies, Streaming & Studios And Global Networks

Apple tiptoes with modest AI updates while rivals race ahead

The Tree Growing Inside a 7-Eleven in Monterrey, Mexico

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/09/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 10, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Radio: FOX

Secondary Print: Christian Science Monitor

New Media: The Lion



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

11:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



12:25 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Fort Bragg, NC

South Lawn

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:40 PM THE PRESIDENT observes a Military Demonstration at Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg

Pre-Credentialed Media



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Fort Bragg, NC, en route The White House

Fort Bragg

Out-of- Town Travel Pool



7:35 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

South Lawn

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.