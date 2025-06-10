The Morning Briefing: Greta Thunberg Is Back in the News but She's Not Riots

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is passing out toothbrushes to randos on Venice Beach today.
We will do a quick departure from whatever is going on in Los Angeles right now. Who knew that the world's most notorious delinquent — Greta Thunberg — would one day be welcome relief from the rest of the news cycle?
There were a couple of stories about the little scamp yesterday, we'll start with this one from Scott:
Speaking of heads full of mush, remember Greta Thunberg, the neurodivergent Swede (“she had been diagnosed with Asperger’s, obsessive compulsive disorder and selective mutism”)? She’s the “How deayah you!” kid whom Time Magazine crowned as “
ManPerson of the Year” after she quit school to protest against climate change.
(I kinda wish I could respond to her “selective mutism” with “selective deafness.”)
For her latest PR stunt, she boarded a boat, wrapped herself in the Palestinian flag, and set sail for the warzone in Gaza. It’s a “humanitarian mission,” you see, full of “life-saving cargo.”
She's a real gem, isn't she?
All the worst people in the world are on the "Free Palestine" bandwagon. As Scott says in his post, she's an opinionated lass for a high school dropout. The adults in Israel were not in the mood for Thunberg's attention-seeking antics. Catherine wrote a follow-up to Scott's story:
The world’s most annoying Jew-hating climate activist has not only been intercepted on her way to Gaza by Israeli forces, but she is also going to be forced to watch footage of the heinous October 7 attacks so that she understands why Israel is at war with Gaza.
I must confess to feeling some disappointment that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was not allowed to continue on her merry way to Gaza, where perhaps she would have learned the hard way that the jihad-loving Palestinians are just as happy to assault and kill Westerners who support them as Westerners who don’t. But since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is far more generous than I am and saved Greta from the results of her own gross stupidity, it is encouraging news that she will still be made to undergo a dose of reality about those Gazans and their Hamas leaders she is so eager to defend.
That's a brilliant idea. This is what we should be doing in college classrooms and public high schools all over the country. The detached ignorance of the young people in the United States makes them far too easy to manipulate. It's getting people hurt and killed. If they don't want to be disabused of their idiotic notions, ship them all to Gaza and let them learn firsthand what's going on.
Let's see how "Gays for Palestine" plays out over there.
I would really like to find out who funds all of Greta Thunberg's moronic galivanting. I've got bills to pay and all of the leftist ne-er-do-wells don't have jobs but they're world travelers. Brain-dead agitation pays well for some reason.
David wrote a great post yesterday titled, "The Disposable Saints of the American Left" that is a who's-who the vapid people who have been lionized by the Democrats in the last couple of decades. He writes, "If the Left is embracing you, be warned." That's lesson that would be good for squish Republicans in Congress to learn. Leftists can mint and chew up useful idiots with the greatest of ease.
As Scott wrote, Thunberg has a host of spectrum issues. Yes, she's annoying, but she's also being used and abused by the adults around her. I think they messed her up even more when they crowned her the poster girl for climate change. The media attention that she gets could have a tragic ending.
Maybe the IDF can teach her something and make her a little shyer.
But, hey, at least she spared us from any "Escape From Los Angeles" stories today.
We will return to our regularly scheduled gloom and doom tomorrow.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Baby chimp's reaction to seeing its caretaker after a long time.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/FKXoIE6dml— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 9, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. I Love(d) L.A.
Trump's Economy Is Crushing Expectations
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Saint Gavin Would Like His Martyrdom Now, Please
What the Media Won't Tell You About Trump's 'Trip'
Here We Go With the 2024 Election Conspiracy Theories
Even Incinerated Robo Taxis Know a Riot When They 'See' One, and They Saw EVERYTHING
Is Donald Trump the Only Adult in the Room? Here's What He's Really Doing in L.A.
IDF Will Force Antisemite Greta Thunberg to Watch Oct. 7 Footage
Most American Thing Ever: A Simple Act of Kindness in the Midst of the L.A. Riots
Shot of Sanity: RFK Ousts CDC Vaccine Panel
The 75th Anniversary Edition of '1984' Goes Full Ministry of Truth
Church and State: When to Leave the Pew Over Politics
The Left’s Latest Tantrum: Trump Sends Troops, They Send Theatrics
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mulls Her Next Move Amid Georgia GOP Convention Buzz
Big Promises, Broken Bolts: Lion, Boeing, and Nikola
Israel Stops Greta Thunberg and Other Nitwits on the ‘Selfie Yacht’
SEIU Union Boss Charged With 'Impeding' L.A. 'ICE' Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place?
Townhall Mothership
There's No Way This USA Today Headline About the LA Riots Is Real
+1. Watch Conservative Commentator Ben Ferguson Outclass the Entire CNN Panel on the LA Riots
Dem Rep's Latest Remarks About LA Riots Shows a Profound Detachment From Reality
McClain Backs Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' to Slash Taxes, Boost Economy, and Rein in Government Waste
Challenge to New Jersey’s Under 21 Prohibitions Filed
Cam&Co. FPC Head Says There's a Way to Make a Good Gun Bill Even Better
Supercut: Every Time Democrats Called the Los Angeles Riots 'Peaceful'
Another Chinese Scientist Arrested for Smuggling Biological Material Into the US
Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed
Another Massive NJ Wind Project Blows Off Construction to Wait Trump Out
David Huerta Released on Bond for Attempted Obstruction of ICE, Cosplays as Trump's Political Prisoner
#RIP. Sly Stone, Pioneering Soul and Funk Band Leader of 'Sly and the Family Stone,' Dead at 82
'It's Coming': Dems Hardest Hit After US Attorney Provides Update on ICE Sweeps, Rioter Prosecutions
President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE
Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After This Take on the L.A. Riots
David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show
VIP
A Rare Moment of Courage in Hollywood: Tom Felton’s Quiet Defiance
More Taxpayer-Paid Protests Threatened After Arrest of Democrat Money Man for Blocking ICE
DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXVII: The ‘Queer Elders’ of Chinatown
Why Are Some L.A. Rioters Wearing Hamas Gear?
Suffering in Silence: Four More Stories the Opioid Crackdown Refuses to Hear
Newsom Isn't Leading His State; He's Running for President
Around the Interwebz
Warner Bros. Discovery To Split Into Two Companies, Streaming & Studios And Global Networks
Apple tiptoes with modest AI updates while rivals race ahead
The Tree Growing Inside a 7-Eleven in Monterrey, Mexico
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Steamboats in the Port of Rouen #artbots #pissarro pic.twitter.com/yoZ8mSxD5z— Camille Pissarro (@artpissarro) June 9, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member