Trump's Economy Is Crushing Expectations

Remember the dark days of the Biden years, when the economy felt like it was sputtering along and every other job created seemed to be on the government payroll? Well, there's good news. Things have changed completely under President Donald Trump's second term. The latest numbers are nothing short of phenomenal, especially if you're a fan of actual, you know, private sector job growth.

The White House wasted no time touting the recent jobs report, and who can blame it? The contrast is stark.

The U.S. job market continues to defy expectations under President Trump. In May alone, the economy added 139,000 new jobs — which beat forecasts for the third month in a row — with every single net gain coming from the private sector. That’s right: zero new government bloat, just real jobs in real industries. Leisure and hospitality led the way with 48,000 new hires, while transportation and warehousing added 5,800 jobs. Construction notched its fourth straight month of growth, tacking on another 4,000.

There’s a reason no one is talking about a recession anymore.

One more stat the media won’t highlight: native-born Americans now account for all job gains since January. Under Joe Biden, the trend was reversed. And unlike the Biden era, where one in four jobs created was in government, 99.8% of new jobs under Trump are in the private sector. This is what real economic leadership looks like.

“President Trump’s America First Economic Agenda has created a BOOMING economy — jobs are up, unemployment is down, wages are increasing, and inflation is dead,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “More than 139,000 good jobs were added to the private sector in May, all accounted for by American-born workers. Americans should continue to trust in President Trump, who continues to beat expectations.”

This is exactly what happens when you have an administration focused on unleashing the private sector, not expanding the size and scope of Washington, D.C.

But it's not just about job numbers; it's about what those jobs pay. And the news on that front is also excellent. Wages are rising for non-government workers.

Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 15 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $36.24 in May. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.9 percent. In May, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 12 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $31.18.

Higher wages mean more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans, not bureaucrats. This is real economic improvement that people feel in their daily lives.

The economic outlook under President Trump is drawing widespread praise, with experts pointing to strong job growth, low inflation, and rising optimism. Council of Economic Advisers Chair Steve Miran said that Trump is delivering real results, having created more than half a million jobs since taking office.

Economist Steve Moore called it a “blockbuster economy,” highlighting 4.5% GDP growth in the second quarter and stable prices as signs that jobs are widely available for those who want them.

Small business leaders are also crediting Trump’s policies for reversing the damage done by his predecessor. Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of the Job Creators Network, noted that both the small business and private sectors are growing again. He said this is exactly what Trump set out to do, and it’s encouraging to see private-sector jobs leading the recovery.

Meanwhile, Democrats think we’re all going to die.

