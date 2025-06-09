The Media Are Taking L.A. Riot Gaslighting to a Whole New Level

Matt Margolis | 9:16 AM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

It’s almost hard to believe what we’re witnessing, not just in the streets of Los Angeles, but on our TV screens, where the so-called “news” media is once again doing its best impression of Baghdad Bob. As violent mobs riot against ICE, hurl objects at law enforcement, set fires, and surround federal buildings, the media is bending over backward to pretend it’s all just another peaceful day in paradise.

Advertisement

And it’s not just national media.

ABC 7 in Los Angeles is gaslighting its viewers, too. Anchor Marc Brown had the audacity to blame law enforcement for escalating the situation when it was just a bunch of people having fun, watching cars burn.

I’m not joking. He literally said the situation “could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way, and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation and altercation between officers and demonstrators.”

Who is Marc Brown, who made this insane observation? He’s not some random reporter; he’s the longtime co-anchor of ABC 7’s Eyewitness News and perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in Los Angeles broadcasting. Over the years, Brown has racked up an impressive collection of honors, including four Emmy Awards, a Golden Mike, and accolades from both the Associated Press and the Radio and Television News Directors Association.

Previously, during a surreal exchange on CNN, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) had to correct anchor Dana Bash after she claimed on air that these weren’t “real riots.” She tried to minimize the violence by comparing it to the 1992 Rodney King riots, as if the chaos in L.A. today somehow doesn’t qualify. 

Advertisement

But the gaslighting didn’t stop there. CNN’s Juliette Kayyem dismissed the mayhem as merely “some unrest,” and another CNN reporter outright called the scene “very peaceful,” claiming not to have seen any violence at all. 

Related: You Won’t Believe What the Media Is Saying About the Anti-ICE Riots

This isn’t journalism. It’s narrative control. The media is so desperate to protect the left’s image that they’re willing to lie to your face, even as video evidence shows the opposite. Just like they did in 2020, they’ve decided that the truth is inconvenient, and they’re hoping you’ll be too distracted or too naïve to notice.

This isn’t bias. It’s deliberate deception. And it’s disgraceful.

At some point, even Democrats and their media allies will have to stop pretending that these anti-ICE uprisings are “mostly peaceful” protests. But don’t worry: They’ve already got their scapegoat lined up.

During an interview on MSNBC, a reporter tried to press California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the obvious. “Fox News is calling it the L.A. riots,” she said. “Is it a peaceful protest? What’s happening? What are you seeing?”

Newsom’s response? Pure political theater. He dodged the question entirely and went straight for the blame game. “Well, I mean, uh, look, uh, Donald Trump has, uh, created the conditions you see on your TV tonight,” Newsom stammered. “He’s exacerbated the conditions. He’s, uh, you know, lit the proverbial match. He’s putting fuel on this fire, uh, ever since he announced he was taking over, uh, the National Guard in a legal act, in a moral act, an unconstitutional act. And we’re gonna test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow.”

Advertisement

He wouldn’t say the word “riot,” but he didn’t need to. The message was loud and clear: If it is a riot, it’s Trump’s fault.

This is the playbook: Deny reality for as long as possible, and when the narrative collapses under the weight of burning cars and assaulted officers, pivot to blaming the one guy trying to fix it. It’s dishonest, it’s cowardly, and it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect.

The media is gaslighting you about the chaos. Don't be fooled by their narrative control. Become a PJ Media VIP member, use code FIGHT for 60% off, and help us expose the truth they don't want you to see.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ABC NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES MEDIA BIAS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Los Angeles Is What Happens When the Democrats Are Left in Charge Stephen Kruiser
Saint Gavin Would Like His Martyrdom Now, Please Stephen Green
Israel Stops Greta Thunberg and Other Nitwits on the ‘Selfie Yacht’ Scott Pinsker
Gavin Newsom Told Trump to Get Troops Out of California. Then, All Hell Broke Loose in L.A. Victoria Taft
'Choose a Side, America' Victoria Taft
Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are. And It Gets Worse From There Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Here’s How We Know the Anti-ICE Riots Are Going to Backfire on the Left
Baseball’s Achilles: When Velocity Becomes a Curse
MSNBC Breaks Irony Meter With Weird, Cringe ‘Animal Farm’ Segment
Advertisement