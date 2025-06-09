The Media Are Taking L.A. Riot Gaslighting to a Whole New Level

It’s almost hard to believe what we’re witnessing, not just in the streets of Los Angeles, but on our TV screens, where the so-called “news” media is once again doing its best impression of Baghdad Bob. As violent mobs riot against ICE, hurl objects at law enforcement, set fires, and surround federal buildings, the media is bending over backward to pretend it’s all just another peaceful day in paradise.

And it’s not just national media.

ABC 7 in Los Angeles is gaslighting its viewers, too. Anchor Marc Brown had the audacity to blame law enforcement for escalating the situation when it was just a bunch of people having fun, watching cars burn.

I’m not joking. He literally said the situation “could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way, and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation and altercation between officers and demonstrators.”

WATCH: ABC News wants you to know what is happening in California isn’t a violent riot.



It’s “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” — ABC 7’s Marc Brown. pic.twitter.com/xjiQZJyuDq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2025

Who is Marc Brown, who made this insane observation? He’s not some random reporter; he’s the longtime co-anchor of ABC 7’s Eyewitness News and perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in Los Angeles broadcasting. Over the years, Brown has racked up an impressive collection of honors, including four Emmy Awards, a Golden Mike, and accolades from both the Associated Press and the Radio and Television News Directors Association.

Previously, during a surreal exchange on CNN, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) had to correct anchor Dana Bash after she claimed on air that these weren’t “real riots.” She tried to minimize the violence by comparing it to the 1992 Rodney King riots, as if the chaos in L.A. today somehow doesn’t qualify.

But the gaslighting didn’t stop there. CNN’s Juliette Kayyem dismissed the mayhem as merely “some unrest,” and another CNN reporter outright called the scene “very peaceful,” claiming not to have seen any violence at all.

This isn’t journalism. It’s narrative control. The media is so desperate to protect the left’s image that they’re willing to lie to your face, even as video evidence shows the opposite. Just like they did in 2020, they’ve decided that the truth is inconvenient, and they’re hoping you’ll be too distracted or too naïve to notice.

This isn’t bias. It’s deliberate deception. And it’s disgraceful.

At some point, even Democrats and their media allies will have to stop pretending that these anti-ICE uprisings are “mostly peaceful” protests. But don’t worry: They’ve already got their scapegoat lined up.

During an interview on MSNBC, a reporter tried to press California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the obvious. “Fox News is calling it the L.A. riots,” she said. “Is it a peaceful protest? What’s happening? What are you seeing?”

Newsom’s response? Pure political theater. He dodged the question entirely and went straight for the blame game. “Well, I mean, uh, look, uh, Donald Trump has, uh, created the conditions you see on your TV tonight,” Newsom stammered. “He’s exacerbated the conditions. He’s, uh, you know, lit the proverbial match. He’s putting fuel on this fire, uh, ever since he announced he was taking over, uh, the National Guard in a legal act, in a moral act, an unconstitutional act. And we’re gonna test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow.”

🚨NEW—Gavin Newsom just put ALL the blame for these riots on Donald Trump.



YOU’RE THE GOVERNOR! pic.twitter.com/PaJ40vMVoR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

He wouldn’t say the word “riot,” but he didn’t need to. The message was loud and clear: If it is a riot, it’s Trump’s fault.

This is the playbook: Deny reality for as long as possible, and when the narrative collapses under the weight of burning cars and assaulted officers, pivot to blaming the one guy trying to fix it. It’s dishonest, it’s cowardly, and it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect.

