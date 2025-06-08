You Won’t Believe What the Media Is Saying About the Anti-ICE Riots

Okay, you probably will. In fact, I am sure you expected it.

By now you’ve seen footage of the anti-ICE rioting and violence going on in Los Angeles. But here’s some select footage anyway:

Only invaders would commit violence while waving foreign flags — and burning the American one.



These riots are the greatest case for deportations there is.



GET THEM OUT!



pic.twitter.com/k7NRAm09Ac — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) June 8, 2025

If you illegally enter our country, riot, and raise your home country’s flag. It’s time for you to GTFO of America.



pic.twitter.com/wFjUeFjfVK — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 8, 2025

🚨BREAKING: The scene in LA is escalating quickly. More and more fires are lit, a tractor trailer is broken into, and an advance on the police line is made pic.twitter.com/HLDJQcUCjq — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

Despite the obvious violence and destruction, the media is once again taking a page out of the 2020 BLM riots playbook, and insisting that everything is peaceful.

During a tense exchange on CNN, Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) had to push back on anchor Dana Bash after she attempted to claim that the violence going on in Los Angeles isn’t a “real riot.”

Bash initially tried to draw a distinction between current events and the 1992 Rodney King riots. “What did happen in 1992 was so different from what we’re seeing now,” she said. “That was a real riot that went all across the city of Los Angeles after a verdict in the Rodney King case. This is a situation where the—”

Mullin quickly interrupted. “Dana, if you have people… that are—”

Bash interjected again, arguing, “They’re saying that they have it under control. And the president is sending national troops—federal troops in a way that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

But Mullin wasn’t having it. “Dana, you and I can look at this… we can obviously see that it is not under control. It’s not under control. You and I both can see that.”

When Bash conceded with a “Right,” Mullin concluded emphatically, “And a riot is a riot. They’re throwing all types of objects at law enforcement, and the president’s absolutely right.”

.@DanaBashCNN suggests that what's been happening in LA—arson, rocks thrown at moving vehicles, law enforcement being attacked—isn't a "real riot."



The Fake News continues to side with violent rioters over the professionals dedicated to restoring safety to our communities. Sick. pic.twitter.com/eBIixEy3FK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 8, 2025

CNN's senior national security analyst, Juliette Kayyem also downplayed the violence.

”So, there's unrest,” she said. “Uh, the w- let's start with, there's protest, uh, lawful protest, which is allowed in this country. There is some unrest, generally dealt with by local law enforcement, and that there needs to be state, uh, support through state police, uh, and sometimes even National Guard under a governor's authority. Uh, what is happening tonight is, uh, is unprecedented.”

CNN: "Lawful protests with some unrest." pic.twitter.com/7Lrg34ruHQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

And there’s this CNN reporter calling the riots “very peaceful” and claiming to have not seen any violence.

🚨MUST WATCH🚨



CNN reporter describes LA ICE riots as “very peaceful” while standing in front of the federal building. pic.twitter.com/D1hMfm44JR — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 8, 2025

The liberal media’s gaslighting has reached a new level of shamelessness. With violent mobs openly attacking law enforcement and torching the streets of Los Angeles, CNN and its ilk are tripping over themselves to insist it’s all “very peaceful.” They’re not just ignoring the chaos—they’re covering for it. It’s the same playbook they used in 2020, and once again, they think if they repeat a lie enough times, it becomes truth. The American people deserve honest reporting, not propaganda from activists in press passes.

