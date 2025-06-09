Here We Go With the 2024 Election Conspiracy Theories

Well, well, well. It turns out that the folks who shrieked loudest about questioning election results "destroying democracy" never actually believed their own hype. Shocking, I know. Just take a gander at a recent episode of “The Don Lemon Show.”

The disgraced former CNN host and Kathy Griffin had no problem casually tossing out baseless doubts about President Donald Trump’s decisive 2024 victory without offering a shred of evidence. It was pure conspiracy theory dressed up as edgy commentary. And the hypocrisy? Absolutely jaw-dropping, even by their standards. After years of the left lecturing the rest of us about how questioning elections “undermines democracy,” they’ve exposed themselves as frauds the moment the results didn’t go their way.

"Are you ready for a tinfoil hat moment?" Griffin asked Lemon, practically gleeful as she set the stage for what quickly devolved into a full-blown meltdown over Trump's win. And then she dropped this gem: "I do not think he won in a free and fair election. How do you like that, lefties?"

She didn't stop there. Griffin doubled down on her baseless claims, insisting that she believes that "there was tampering." But when pressed for details? Crickets. She couldn't say how or by whom. Maybe Elon Musk? Or perhaps, in a stroke of pure, unadulterated coastal smugness, she guessed it was "just a few good old boys in the South."

If you thought that was the peak of absurdity, you'd be wrong. Griffin actually admitted that her little rant had no basis in fact. Her justification? Her "gut" told her something was off. "I’ve been called crazy before, Don," she said, as if that somehow lends credibility to her conspiracy-mongering, "but the more times that — my gut is telling me that something was up with that."

And Lemon? The man who once fashioned himself as CNN's valiant defender of truth and "norms"? He didn't push back. Not one bit. He practically high-fived her. "You’re not far off," he chirped. "I won’t say that I disagree with you." He threw in a perfunctory nod to being "an evidence person" but then immediately contradicted himself, adding, "I think something was off."

The left-wing media spent four agonizing years lecturing and attacking Trump supporters as existential threats to the republic simply for questioning the 2020 election.

Lemon even took a moment to mock comments Trump made at rallies. “‘Vote for me and you won’t have to vote again anymore,’” he said with a heavy dose of sarcasm. “It’s a little bit odd.” The not-so-subtle insinuation, of course, is that Trump is some kind of aspiring dictator — an old leftist trope that they conveniently dust off every single time Democrats suffer a loss.

Remember, it wasn't long ago that even questioning the 2020 results could get you banned from social media, smeared as an insurrectionist, or worse. But now that Trump has undeniably and convincingly won in 2024, suddenly it's perfectly acceptable to shrug and say, "something was off."

KATHY GRIFFIN: "I do not think Trump won in a free and fair election. I believe there was tampering. I don't know if it was the Elon connection…"



DON LEMON: "You're not far off. I won't say that I disagree with you." pic.twitter.com/FtrvskNKVi — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 7, 2025

What this pathetic segment proves — aside from the fact that Griffin isn't ashamed of her botched plastic surgery — beyond any shadow of a doubt is that the left's sanctimonious sermonizing about "democracy" was always, always just political theater. When Democrats win, the system is robust and sacred. When they lose, well, obviously the system must be rigged.

The mask is off. They only care about "democracy" when they win.