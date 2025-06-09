Beware the New Narrative Comparing Trump to Biden Over This One Thing

Sarah Anderson | 12:59 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

File this one under: I can't believe I'm actually having to write this.

If you do a quick news search for Donald Trump today, you'll see a number of headlines about the riots in Los Angeles, of course, but just behind them is something else. Here's a sample:  

Newsweek: Donald Trump Stumbles on Plane Stairs

The Daily Beast: Trump, 78, Stumbles Climbing Stairs to Air Force One

The Telegraph: Watch: Trump falls on stairs of Air Force One

Economic Times: Donald Trump stumbles on Air Force One steps, internet says 'time for a wheelchair'.

Penn Live: Trump nearly face plants on Air Force One stairs: ‘We want a cognitive test right now’

The Independent: Trump stumbles on steps up to Air Force One

You get the idea. And you can probably guess what each of these articles (and people on social media, including various politicians) say? They go on to either compare the president to Joe Biden or bring up the fact that Trump and his supporters mocked Biden for falling on the stairs, claiming that was part of what made him unfit to be president. The Telegraph even has a side-by-side video comparison, which doesn't really do the narrative any favors.   

Let's stop this before it starts, shall we?  

Trump was in New Jersey for a UFC event on Saturday night, and on Sunday, before flying out to Camp David for a meeting with various military officials, he stood on the tarmac at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., and took questions from reporters without his wife there prompting him or guiding him where to go. Afterwards, he boarded Air Force One, and yes, he stumbled on the stairs. He didn't fall. He just sort of tripped and righted himself immediately. It's something everyone who has ever walked up a flight of stairs has done, I'm sure of it. I mean, I'm half the president's age and do it all the time, though I'm also very clumsy.  

Anyway, here's what a lot of these "news outlets" conveniently aren't telling you or showing you in the video because they cut it off after Trump trips. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who just turned 54 years old a couple of weeks ago, was with Trump at the UFC event and was there on the tarmac that day. He boarded the plane just after Trump did, and guess what? He stumbled in the exact same spot on the stairs. If this proves anything, it's that Air Force One might need some attention.

And not to be petty about it, but putting a side-by-side comparison in your articles only makes you look dumb. These two things are not the same: 

Certain characters on the left, particularly fake news personalities, have been trying to push this whole Trump's "cognitive decline" narrative for a while now. Don't be surprised if they start using this as "proof." It may start out as a joke, but I wouldn't put anything past them. 

How sad is it that the so-called news media won't report the full story or bury it beneath a sensational headline? They'll do anything in their power to make President Trump look bad, and we can't let them win. That's why, as silly as it is, I took time out of my day to write this, to ensure the truth is out there. 

